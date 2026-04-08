Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras Detect 67,000 Violations During Trial

The Traffic Police's new Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras (TVECs) have detected over 67,000 traffic violations during an 11-month trial period. The cameras, utilizing video analytics and automatic number plate recognition, capture offenses such as running red lights and crossing double white lines. The TP plans to increase the number of these cameras to enhance road safety.

The new Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras (TVECs), deployed by the Traffic Police (TP) for trials since March 2025, have successfully detected a significant number of traffic violations . Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam announced that the cameras recorded over 67,000 cases of traffic violations during the trial period.

This information was revealed in response to a parliamentary question from Pasir Ris GRC MP Valerie Lee, who sought an update on the nine TVECs utilized for the trials. The minister's written reply provided detailed insights into the effectiveness of these advanced cameras, highlighting their crucial role in enhancing road safety. The detected violations, occurring between April 2025 and February of the current year, encompass a variety of offenses including running red lights, illegal U-turns, and crossing double white lines. The successful detection of these violations underscores the effectiveness of the cameras in identifying and capturing a wide range of traffic offenses, ultimately contributing to a safer road environment for all users. The Traffic Police has been actively working on integrating these technologies to reduce traffic accidents and improve the flow of traffic.\The nine TVECs, initially deployed for trials, have now transitioned to public road deployment since March. Minister Shanmugam also mentioned that plans are underway to expand the number of these cameras, signaling a commitment to continuous improvement in traffic enforcement capabilities. The TVECs employ sophisticated technology to identify and document traffic violations. These cameras use cutting-edge video analytics and automatic number plate recognition to capture specific traffic offenses in real time. The cameras' capabilities extend to detecting movement patterns and pinpointing violations such as crossing double white lines, running red lights, disregarding directional signs, and stopping in yellow boxes. This comprehensive approach to enforcement significantly improves upon manual methods, as it enables continuous monitoring and immediate response to violations. When a vehicle commits a violation, the video analytics system immediately triggers an automatic image or video capture to record critical details, including the vehicle's plate number, the time of the offense, and the specific violation type. This detailed record is essential for enforcement purposes and provides concrete evidence of the traffic violation. \Before the official deployment, the cameras underwent progressive testing and calibration, commencing in September, as part of the trials. This meticulous process ensured the accurate and reliable performance of the TVECs in various real-world scenarios. The comprehensive testing phase was crucial in optimizing the system's ability to identify and record traffic violations accurately. The deployment of TVECs is not just about enforcing traffic rules; it is a strategic approach to enhancing road safety across the entire island. These advanced cameras offer a more efficient and effective means of monitoring and responding to traffic violations, thereby reducing the likelihood of accidents and promoting a safer environment for all road users. The use of advanced technology allows for better data collection and analysis, which allows the traffic police to identify recurring traffic violation hotspots. The introduction of TVECs is a significant step towards a safer and more efficient road network, as the government continues to invest in new technologies to improve public safety. The continued evaluation and expansion of these systems suggest a strong commitment to minimizing traffic violations and ensuring the safety of all road users. This technology is essential for the future of transportation and safety in this area





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