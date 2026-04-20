Tragedy in Shreveport: Community Mourns After Deadliest Mass Shooting in Years

A Louisiana community is in mourning after a domestic-related mass shooting claimed the lives of eight children and multiple adults, marking the deadliest such attack in the U.S. since 2024.

The city of Shreveport , Louisiana , is reeling from a catastrophic act of violence that claimed the lives of multiple individuals, including several young children, on Sunday, April 19, 2026. The tragedy began early in the morning when 31-year-old Shamar Elkins allegedly shot a woman at a residence before proceeding to a second location, where the violence escalated significantly.

According to law enforcement officials, the scene at the second house was harrowing; seven children were found deceased inside, and another child was discovered lifeless on the roof, having seemingly attempted to flee the carnage. One survivor, a child who jumped from the roof, was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office later confirmed that the victims were children between the ages of 3 and 11, specifically three boys and five girls. In the wake of the shooting, the community of Shreveport gathered in a solemn display of unity and grief. During an evening prayer vigil held in a parking lot near the scene, residents lit candles and left floral tributes to honor the victims. Mayor Tom Arceneaux expressed the collective shock of the city, describing the event as potentially the most tragic incident the municipality has ever faced. He implored citizens to remain patient as the investigation unfolds and to support one another through prayer and solidarity. Local leaders, including Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and Councilman Reverend James Green, were seen offering comfort to distraught families and neighbors. The emotional weight of the event was palpable, as attendees spoke of the need to hold their loved ones tighter in the face of such senseless loss. Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith and other officials have struggled to process the gravity of the situation. While the motive remains under investigation, police spokesperson Chris Bordelon stated that detectives are confident the massacre was a domestic incident. Reports suggest that Elkins and his wife were in the midst of a separation and were scheduled for a court hearing on the following Monday. Family members indicated that the victims included children from Elkins' marriage as well as children from a relationship with another woman. The suspect eventually died following a police pursuit that concluded with officers discharging their weapons. As the investigation continues, authorities are looking into Elkins' prior legal history, which includes a 2019 firearms-related arrest, though they noted a lack of documented prior domestic violence issues. This horrific event stands as the deadliest mass shooting in the United States since January 2024, leaving a permanent scar on the local community and reigniting national conversations regarding domestic safety and gun violence prevention





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