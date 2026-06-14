Tragic Midair Collision in Rio de Janeiro Claims Six Lives, Singer Oliver Tree Among Potential Victims

A devastating midair helicopter collision over Rio de Janeiro resulted in the deaths of all six individuals on board. American singer Oliver Tree was listed as a passenger, though identities are pending confirmation. The crash also ignited a fire at a car dealership.

On the morning of Sunday, June 14, a catastrophic aviation incident unfolded in the skies over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil , resulting in the loss of six lives.

Two helicopters collided midair in the city's western zone before crashing, according to statements from the Rio de Janeiro Military Fire Department. One of the aircraft impacted the parking lot of a car dealership, where several electric vehicles were stationed. The collision and subsequent crash triggered a significant fire that emergency crews worked to extinguish. The scene was described as chaotic and horrifying by local witnesses.

Preliminary passenger manifests provided to aviation authorities included the name of Oliver Tree, an American singer, songwriter, and comedian known for his energetic performances and distinctive style. However, police officials have indicated that they have not yet been able to positively identify the bodies recovered from the wreckage. This leaves the final confirmation of all victims pending forensic examination. Oliver Tree had performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 4.

Prior to the incident, he had shared a video on his Instagram account from the previous day, Saturday, showing him playing football in a Brazilian neighbourhood, which aligns with a presence in the country. Among the reported fatalities was Gaspar Prim Díaz, a well-known Argentine content creator who operated under the alias Gaspi.

This information was confirmed by the Argentine streaming channel Blender, which expressed profound grief on its social media platform X. The channel's message read, "Thanks for your art, your magic and your sensibility, every one of us will miss you," highlighting the personal and professional loss felt by his community and followers. The incident has sent shockwaves through both the international music and online content creation spheres. Eyewitness accounts provide a harrowing glimpse into the moments of the crash.

Fernandes de Freitas, a tyre repair worker in the area, recounted seeing one of the helicopters engulfed in flames immediately after the collision. He also noted a desperate act, stating that he observed one of the passengers leap from the other aircraft before it plummeted to the ground. His description of the event was stark: "It was terrifying, absolutely horrifying.

" This narrative underscores the sudden and violent nature of the accident. The focus now shifts to a thorough investigation by Brazilian authorities to determine the precise cause of the midair collision. Factors such as air traffic control communication, weather conditions, and the flight paths of both helicopters will be meticulously examined. The tragedy also raises questions about aerial safety in a metropolis like Rio de Janeiro, where helicopter tours and private flights are common.

The destruction of multiple electric vehicles in the dealership fire adds another layer of complexity to the recovery and investigation efforts. As families and fans await official identification of the deceased, the city of Rio de Janeiro mourns an event that has garnered international attention and sorrow





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Helicopter Crash Rio De Janeiro Oliver Tree Midair Collision Aviation Accident Brazil Celebrity Death

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