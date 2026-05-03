Train Services Disrupted Between Caldecott and Orchard MRT Stations Following Signalling Issues

Train services between Caldecott and Orchard MRT stations remain unavailable due to signalling problems after overnight tests by ALSTOM. Free bus services are available for affected commuters.

The Land Transport Authority ( LTA ) and rail operator SMRT provided an update at 8.48am stating that train services between Woodlands North to Caldecott, and Orchard to Bayshore MRT stations were progressively returning to normal.

However, services between Caldecott and Orchard MRT stations in both directions remained unavailable. Earlier, at 8.14am, LTA and SMRT had announced that the disruption affected both directions between Woodlands North and Bayshore MRT stations, with free bus services available between the affected stations. The disruption initially impacted services between Caldecott and Orchard stations before spreading across the entire network. According to SMRT, the issue stemmed from signalling tests conducted by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), ALSTOM, the previous night.

While the system was being reset, some trains were held at affected platforms, leading to a complete halt in services between Caldecott and Orchard stations. Engineers from SMRT and ALSTOM are collaborating to restore service as quickly as possible. Bridging bus services and free regular bus services were made available between Woodlands North and Marina Bay stations at designated bus stops along the affected stretch.

Commuters were advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative modes of transport where necessary. The LTA assured the public that updates would be provided as the situation evolved, emphasizing their commitment to minimizing inconvenience to passengers. The disruption caused significant delays and inconvenience for thousands of commuters during the morning peak hours, highlighting the critical importance of reliable signalling systems in maintaining smooth operations on the rail network





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MRT Disruption Signalling Issues SMRT LTA Public Transport

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