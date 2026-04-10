Transit Rights: A Non-Negotiable Principle of International Law

The article discusses the crucial importance of transit rights in international straits, particularly highlighting the implications of recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz for global trade and the security of nations like Singapore. It emphasizes the need to uphold the principles of UNCLOS and customary international law to ensure freedom of navigation and protect against disruptions to international supply chains.

In a world grappling with escalating uncertainties, the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East has once again underscored the vital significance of maritime routes. These are not merely geographical features but the very arteries of global trade, crucial for energy security, and pivotal for economic stability. Singapore , a nation heavily reliant on international trade, recognizes that navigational rights and freedoms are not optional but essential for its survival.

As highlighted by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan in a recent parliamentary statement concerning the energy supply crisis, the repercussions of conflicts in the Middle East directly impact Singapore, leading to price hikes and disruptions in global supply chains. Instability along any strategic maritime passage can have far-reaching effects throughout the region. International law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), designates straits such as the Strait of Hormuz, the Straits of Malacca, and the Singapore Strait as vital international waterways, where ships and aircraft are guaranteed transit passage as an uninterrupted right. This right, as outlined in Article 44 of UNCLOS, cannot be suspended or subjected to conditions such as permits or fees. Many core principles within UNCLOS, especially those concerning freedom of navigation and transit passage through international straits, are widely accepted as customary international law, binding even on states that have not ratified the treaty. The sheer volume of global trade passing through these strategic straits highlights their critical importance. The Straits of Malacca and Singapore facilitate the transportation of approximately 23.2 million barrels of oil daily, closely followed by the Strait of Hormuz at around 20.9 million barrels per day, within a global flow of approximately 80 million barrels per day. The recent developments within the Strait of Hormuz, however, present a deeply troubling situation, encompassing not only geopolitical and economic dimensions but also serious implications for international law. Prior to the outbreak of the Middle East conflict, the Strait of Hormuz functioned as an open international route, adhering to the right of transit passage. However, following military actions initiated by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February 2026, Iran responded by employing drones and sea mines to threaten and attack vessels, effectively enforcing a functional blockade. This resulted in a staggering 90% decline in shipping traffic, severely disrupting global supplies of energy and other crucial resources. Moreover, reports suggest the enactment of legislation to impose fees or tolls on the passage. This shift fundamentally alters transit passage from an inherent right to one contingent on conditions and selective access, directly contradicting established principles of international law. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has consistently affirmed that passage through international straits is a right that does not require prior authorization. This principle was subsequently formalized and expanded in UNCLOS, solidifying the right of transit passage as one that cannot be suspended or obstructed. The geographical characteristics of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore further amplify the importance of transit passage for Singapore. Under UNCLOS, territorial waters can extend up to 12 nautical miles, but in specific areas of these straits, the width is less than two nautical miles. Without the guaranteed right of transit passage, international navigation through these vital waterways could be entirely compromised. The ongoing situation in the Strait of Hormuz serves as a stark warning of the potential future risks that Singapore faces. If navigational rights and freedoms are transformed into negotiable commodities subject to tolls or other conditions, the entire global trading system will be jeopardized. For a small nation like Singapore, whose prosperity hinges on an open and interconnected global economy, this poses an existential threat. The Malay proverb 'where the earth is trodden, there the sky is upheld' serves as a reminder of the need to uphold a rules-based international order. This order, however, must remain robust and consistent, and must not be susceptible to geopolitical pressures. Singapore cannot negotiate or compromise the right of transit passage, including considering agreements to pay any form of toll, without undermining this critical legal principle. To do so would effectively transform a right into a privilege, liable to be withdrawn at any time





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