Transportation Measures Questioned After Man Falls onto LRT Tracks in Bukit Panjang as Concerns about Low Blood Sugar and Security Measures Are Raised

The 68-year-old man was seen falling in front of an oncoming train at Segar LRT station at about 5am on May 18. He was found to have low blood sugar, and it is suspected that this was why he accidentally fell onto the tracks. The son of the deceased, a 30-year-old salesman, questioned the safety measures and platform gap on the Bukit Panjang LRT, and raised several queries about the incident.

My father lived simply': Man who died after falling onto Bukit Panjang LRT track had low blood sugar , says son The 68-year-old man was seen falling in front of an oncoming train at Segar LRT station at about 5am on May 18, according to the police, who did not suspect any foul play.

The man was employed as an administrative staff at a primary school in the Sengkang area.

"He had low blood sugar, and I had heard his friend mention that he had experienced dizziness and discomfort on some occasions. I suspect this was why he accidentally fell onto the tracks," said the 30-year-old salesman, who declined to be named. His father was the breadwinner, he added, describing him as a responsible and trustworthy person who was the family's pillar of support and role model.

"I always wanted to make him proud," the son told Shin Min, revealing his biggest regret is that his father would not be able to see his biggest success of winning an award at work in the future





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