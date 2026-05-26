This news text provides information on travel restrictions and health protocols for certain countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda, and South Sudan. It also mentions temporary entry suspensions for non-Bahraini travelers arriving from these countries and temporary suspension of flights to and from the DRC.

for certain travellers with recent presence in the DRC , Uganda , or South Sudan . Certain non-US citizens and lawful permanent residents who were in those countries within the past 21 days; permitted travellers may be rerouted for screening.

Temporary suspension of flights to and from the DRC, public passenger ferries on the Semliki River, and some border-area gatherings, as reported in UK official travel advice. Temporary entry suspension for non-Bahraini travellers arriving from South Sudan, the DRC, or Uganda, including those who were in those countries within 30 days before arrival. Non-Bahraini travellers arriving directly from, or recently present in, South Sudan, the DRC, or Uganda; Bahraini citizens are subject to health protocols on arrival.

All travellers arriving from the DRC or Uganda, except Jordanian citizens.for foreign nationals who travelled to or transited through the DRC within the previous 30 days. Foreign nationals with recent DRC travel or transit; Rwandan nationals and permanent residents are subject to quarantine if covered by the measure. Incoming travellers may be assessed at points of entry if symptomatic and with recent travel to affected areas.

*For US-bound trips, the CDC says certain non-US citizens who were in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan within the past 21 days are temporarily prohibited from entering the US under an order effective May 18 and amended on May 22. For permitted US-bound travellers, the State Department says those recently present in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan must enter through designated airports for enhanced screening, including Washington Dulles International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Washington Dulles (IAD): applies for flights after 11.59pm on May 21, according to the US State Department. Atlanta (ATL): applies for flights after 11.59pm on May 22, according to the same State Department alert. Houston (IAH): applies for flights departing after 11.59pm on May 26, according to the same State Department alert





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Travel Restrictions Health Protocols DRC Uganda South Sudan Bahrain Quarantine Travel Assessment US-Bound Trips CDC State Department Washington Dulles International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airpo George Bush Intercontinental Airport

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