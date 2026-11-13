Treasury Secretary Bessent Calls for Stricter Nvidia Chip Export Controls Amid Scandal

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urges immediate enforcement of export controls on Nvidia chips to China, citing internal government disagreements and national security risks involving Megaspeed.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared on November 13 that the administration is actively moving to eliminate systemic loopholes in the semiconductor export regime. This urgent directive follows a mounting political scandal involving Nvidia Corporation and its distribution channels in Asia. Bessent emphasized that current government authorities are sufficient to address these vulnerabilities, but political will and inter-agency coordination require immediate strengthening to protect national security interests.

Internal Government Disagreement on Blacklisting

Scott Bessent revealed a significant rift within the federal government regarding the regulatory handling of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm central to the current controversy. He stated that the Treasury Department, the Department of Defense, the State Department, and the Office of the US Trade Representative had collectively supported placing Megaspeed on the Commerce Department's Entity List for several months. This list serves as a trade blacklist for entities linked to China that pose potential national security threats to the United States. Despite this unified consensus among four major agencies, the Commerce Department ultimately withheld the blacklist action.

Also read Nvidia Board Seeks CEO Successor Amid Jensen Huang Scandal

According to Bessent, the Commerce Department retained final authority over the listing process, which he described by stating that Commerce holds the pen. He told CNBC's Squawk Box that he would not speculate on the internal deliberations of his counterparts but noted that the failure to act despite inter-agency support is a serious concern. The Commerce Department has not yet provided a public comment regarding its decision-making process or the reasons for delaying the enforcement of export controls against the implicated entity.

Congressional Critics Target Commerce Secretary

Political backlash against Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has intensified sharply, with lawmakers from both major parties accusing him of obstructing critical national security measures. Republican Senator John Curtis issued a statement on November 13 questioning whether Lutnick is acting in the best interests of the American people. Curtis highlighted that reports suggest Lutnick stalled President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on companies suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China, raising alarms about potential conflicts of interest or negligence.

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Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal went further, demanding Lutnick's resignation in a fiery statement released on the same date. Blumenthal characterized Lutnick's alleged inaction as malign self-enriching malfeasance that prioritizes personal profit over public safety. The Senator argued that allowing powerful Nvidia processors to reach China through what appears to be a spy-backed conduit undermines both national security and American economic competitiveness. These bipartisan condemnations signal a growing legislative push to hold the Commerce Secretary accountable for the perceived failures in oversight.

Personal Scandal Complicates Corporate Oversight

The regulatory controversy has become inextricably linked to a high-profile personal scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang. Reports indicate that Jensen Huang ended his marriage shortly after beginning a relationship with Alice Huang, who is now suspected by US authorities of acting as a Chinese spy. This narrative has injected a layer of reputational crisis into the corporate governance debate, prompting questions about whether Nvidia's executive leadership was aware of the espionage risks associated with its distribution partners.

Scott Bessent framed the core issue as a failure of due diligence rather than just a personal failing. He asked whether Nvidia knew its clients and if the company had robust internal efforts to prevent leakage of sensitive technology to pass-through shell companies. The exit of Jensen Huang from his role has sent shockwaves through the artificial intelligence industry, destabilizing market confidence and intensifying scrutiny on how major tech firms manage their supply chains. Critics argue that the intertwining of personal relationships with corporate distribution channels created a blind spot that adversaries were eager to exploit.

Path Forward for Export Control Enforcement

Senior White House officials are reportedly discussing whether to push for Lutnick's removal from his position as Commerce Secretary. This internal deliberation underscores the severity with which the administration views the breach in the chip export system. Bessent insisted that the government possesses all necessary legal authorities to rectify these issues, stating that the primary barrier is implementation rather than legislation. He dismissed the notion that Congress needs to pass new laws, asserting that existing powers are adequate if they are exercised rigorously.

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The immediate consequence of this scandal is a likely tightening of export controls on advanced AI chips destined for China. Companies like Nvidia may face stricter vetting requirements and more aggressive monitoring of their distribution networks to prevent further leakage. The political pressure on the Commerce Department suggests that future listings of entities on the Entity List will face less bureaucratic resistance. As investigations continue, the intersection of corporate governance, personal conduct, and national security policy will remain a focal point for regulators and lawmakers alike.