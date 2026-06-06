Tree Shrew Rescued from Wall Pipe in Bukit Timah Gives Birth in Care

A tree shrew stuck in a weep hole at a Bukit Timah residence was rescued by Acres and later gave birth in their facility, highlighting successful wildlife intervention and the importance of professional rescue services.

A tree shrew was rescued after becoming trapped in a wall drain pipe at a home in Bukit Timah , Singapore , and later gave birth while under the care of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society ( Acres ).

The incident occurred on June 2, 2026, when Ng Suan Eng, an 80-year-old retiree, discovered the small native mammal stuck in a weep hole in her backyard retaining wall near Rifle Range Nature Park. Ng first spotted two tree shrews darting around her backyard in the morning, but by late afternoon her domestic helper heard sharp shrieks and found one of the animals trapped.

Ng believes the tree shrew may have been stuck since the morning, exhausted from struggling to break free. She avoided attempting a rescue herself to prevent injury and instead called Acres, while offering water to the distressed animal, which seemed to make it more alert. Acres advised feeding it fruits like banana or apple to help it regain strength.

When rescuers arrived about 30 minutes later, they used a cage, placed a towel around the animal, and applied cooking oil as a lubricant to carefully extricate it after roughly 15 minutes of patient effort. Ng praised the team's professionalism and care, calling them guardian angels of wildlife. At Acres' facility, the tree shrew gave birth, confirming suspicions that it had been seeking a safe place to deliver.

Both mother and baby are now under monitoring and will be released back into the wild once their health is stable. Acres shared that they initially attempted to gently guide the animal out before resorting to oil, and highlighted that such incidents underscore the importance of contacting experts for wildlife in distress. The public is encouraged to call the Acres wildlife rescue hotline at 97837782 for assistance with similar situations





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