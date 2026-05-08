Trends in Baby Names: Olivia and Liam Top US List for Seventh Straight Year

Explore the top baby names and growing trends in the United States, from the rise of gender-neutral names to the enduring popularity of Olivia and Liam.

For the seventh year in a row, Olivia topped the list of baby names for girls in the United States, given to 13,544 infants in 2025.

And for the ninth year in a row, Liam is the No. 1 name for baby boys, bestowed on 20,818 newborns. The ranking of the top 1,000 names is based on parents who applied for Social Security cards for their babies in 2025, and it reaches all the way back to 1879. Outside the top 100, Scottie, Elsie, Emerson, Hallie, Evangeline, Margot, Valerie are all gaining steam for baby girls.

Among the boys, keep an eye out for Elian, Callum, Charlie, Beckett, Stetson





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Babies Demographics Baby Name Trends Olivia Baby Name Liam Baby Name Gender-Neutral Names Growing Popularity Of Names Top Names In US For 2025 Rank Of Names Since 1879

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