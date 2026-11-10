Trinidad and Tobago Law Criminalising Same-Sex Relations Overturned in London

London's Privy Council ruled Trinidad and Tobago's law criminalising consensual sex between men unconstitutional after a legal challenge brought by Jason Jones, a gay man born in the country.

The Privy Council in London has overturned Trinidad and Tobago's law criminalising consensual sexual relations between male same-sex couples, ruling on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, that the law is unconstitutional. The challenge was brought by Jason Jones, a gay man who was born in Trinidad and Tobago and who argued that the law breached his human rights.

Jones challenged the Caribbean nation's Sexual Offences Act as a violation of his fundamental rights under the country's constitution. The ruling was announced in London, where the Privy Council sits as the final court of appeal for Trinidad and Tobago and several other Commonwealth countries.

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Privy Council Strikes Down Trinidad and Tobago Law

The Privy Council ruled that the Sexual Offences Act provision criminalising consensual sexual relations between men in Trinidad and Tobago is unconstitutional. The decision means the law can no longer stand under the country's constitutional framework, as determined by the court of final appeal.

The ruling reversed the outcome of the appeal process in Trinidad and Tobago. Jones had first succeeded at the High Court in Trinidad and Tobago, but that decision was later overturned, which led him to take the case to London.

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Because the Privy Council is the final court of appeal for Trinidad and Tobago, its judgment settles the constitutional question for the case. The court's finding focused on whether the law conflicts with the rights guaranteed in the country's constitution, rather than on the wider social debate surrounding the legislation.

Jason Jones's Legal Challenge Through Two Courts

Jason Jones won his original case at the High Court of Trinidad and Tobago before the ruling was overturned on appeal. That reversal prompted him to seek a further hearing before the Privy Council in London.

Jones argued that the Sexual Offences Act breached his fundamental rights under the constitution of Trinidad and Tobago. His case moved from the Caribbean courts to London, where the final appeal was heard and decided.

The sequence of rulings shows how the case progressed through the judicial system. A favourable first-instance decision was reversed before the matter reached the Privy Council, which then delivered the final judgment on the constitutional question.

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Philip Sales Cites Right to Private Life

Judge Philip Sales said, while announcing the court's ruling, that the current understanding of the fundamental right to respect for private and family life protects sexual orientation. He described sexual orientation as a core part of human identity.

Sales's reasoning placed the protection of sexual orientation within the individual right to respect for private and family life. This reasoning formed the basis for the court's conclusion that the criminalising provision could not be reconciled with the constitution.

The judgment therefore links personal identity to constitutional privacy protections. For Jason Jones, the outcome confirmed that the legal challenge succeeded at the highest level of appeal available to Trinidad and Tobago.