Tripartite Efforts Result in $200 Cash Relief for Platform Workers and Taxi Drivers Amidst Rising Fuel Costs

In response to escalating petrol prices, the Singapore government, through a tripartite collaboration, is providing a $200 cash relief to platform workers and taxi drivers. This initiative, spearheaded by the NTUC and supported by platform operators and the government, aims to cushion the financial impact of rising fuel costs on these essential workers' earnings. The relief package, announced by Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, underscores the commitment to support affected workers without resorting to price controls.

The announcement of a $200 cash relief for platform workers and taxi drivers , designed to mitigate the effects of escalating petrol prices, is a direct outcome of robust discussions within Singapore's tripartite framework, according to NTUC Assistant Secretary-General Yeo Wan Ling.

The relief, unveiled by Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow in Parliament, reflects the collaborative efforts of the labor movement, platform operators, and the government in addressing the economic pressures faced by these essential workers. Yeo Wan Ling emphasized that this financial assistance did not materialize unexpectedly, but rather is the result of sustained engagement and advocacy for measures to ease the financial strain caused by the rising cost of fuel. This proactive approach underscores the commitment to protecting workers' livelihoods during periods of economic instability.\The cash relief, set to be disbursed from the end of April, targets platform workers earning more than $500 per month across all platform operators, in addition to taxi drivers. The initiative acknowledges the disproportionate impact of fuel price increases on the earnings of delivery personnel, private-hire car drivers, and taxi drivers. Yeo highlighted the importance of extending support to self-employed combi bus drivers and limousine drivers, who are equally vulnerable to the economic impacts. The NTUC (National Trades Union Congress) pledges to continue collaborating closely with governmental bodies and industry partners to ensure that affected workers receive adequate assistance, and will continue pressing for a strong tripartite response. She also stressed the need for service buyers to proactively review and amend existing contracts where escalating fuel costs significantly affect workers' incomes. The labor movement's stance emphasizes that workers cannot be left to bear these financial burdens unilaterally, and vows to persist in advocating for more comprehensive and practical support mechanisms to safeguard all workers' financial wellbeing.\Addressing the broader issue of fuel prices, Senior Minister of State Jeffrey Siow clarified the government's stance on intervention. The government has made a strategic decision not to directly influence petrol prices, recognizing that Singapore, as an open economy, needs to allow fuel prices to reflect market dynamics. Siow explained that artificially suppressing prices could lead to supply disruptions, ultimately harming the country. Instead of price controls, the government opted to provide targeted financial assistance, such as the $200 cash relief, directly to those most affected, including small-medium enterprises, companies, and drivers. This approach reflects a commitment to supporting individuals and businesses while upholding the principles of a market-based economy. The government's strategy focuses on mitigating the adverse consequences of rising fuel costs through direct, targeted support measures that promote economic resilience and protect the livelihoods of essential workers





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fuel Prices Cash Relief Platform Workers Taxi Drivers Tripartism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Special Forces Rescue Downed Airman in Daring Operation Deep Inside IranA U.S. Air Force weapons systems officer, whose F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down in Iran, was rescued in a complex operation involving special forces, intelligence agencies, and diplomatic efforts. The rescue mission, led by elite military units and supported by CIA operatives, unfolded over several days and included deception tactics to mislead Iranian forces. The event highlighted both the challenges to U.S. air dominance claims and the lengths to which the U.S. will go to recover its personnel.

Read more »

Eligible families to receive $1,000 LifeSG Credits on April 28: MSFEligible families with three or more children will receive the Large Family LifeSG Credits (LFLC) on April 28, as part of the government’s efforts to provide greater support for larger families with daily household expenses.

Read more »

Rising Elderly Malnutrition in Singapore: Beyond Food AccessDespite its affluence and healthcare investments, Singapore faces a growing problem of elderly malnutrition. This issue is not solely about access to food but is influenced by factors like social isolation, misconceptions about nutrition, and age-related physical challenges. Community programs are in place, but sustained, coordinated efforts are needed to ensure seniors age well.

Read more »

Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates: Attacks, Threats, and Stalled NegotiationsAmidst ongoing attacks and threats, the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies. Tehran refuses to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as diplomatic efforts remain fragile. Trump warns of further attacks, while oil prices surge, reflecting the growing instability in the region.

Read more »

'This support didn't come by chance': $200 cash relief for platform workers and taxi drivers due to tripartism, says Yeo Wan LingThe $200 cash relief for platform workers and taxi drivers that was announced by Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow in Parliament on Tuesday (April 7) amid rising fuel costs is a result of strong tripartite discussions, said NTUC Assistant Secretary-General Yeo Wan Ling.

Read more »

Families with Three or More Children to Receive Large Family LifeSG Credits on April 28Eligible families with three or more children will receive the Large Family LifeSG Credits (LFLC) on April 28, as part of the government's efforts to provide greater support for larger families with daily household expenses. Each eligible third and subsequent Singapore citizen child will receive $1,000 annually. The credits will be provided from the year the child turns one until the year the child turns six. The credits can be used at merchants that accept PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR. CDA trustees will receive an SMS notification from 'gov.sg' when the credits are disbursed.

Read more »