Trump Accepts Midterm Results, Blames Iran War and Candidate Quality for GOP Losses

President Donald Trump said he will accept the midterm election results and work with Democrats, while blaming Republican losses on the Iran war and candidate quality as Democrats are poised to take control of Congress.

US President Donald Trump said he would accept the results of the midterm elections and was prepared to work with Democrats, in an interview with The New York Times on the night of Nov 3.

"I am absolutely willing to accept those results," Trump told the Times. "We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out.

Also read Iran, US still far apart on deal; Trump says ready but in no hurry for strikes

" The conciliatory remarks came after repeated attempts by Trump to cast doubt over the fairness of the elections, adding to fears that he would refuse to accept defeat. Democrats were on track to take control of the House and the Senate, with Trump speaking to the Times shortly before 10.30pm on Nov 3 while he was watching election results at the White House.

"I'm just looking at these results as I'm talking," he said. "I see that Darline lost. Wow, that's amazing. How do you think Lindsey would have done if he ran?

Advertisement

" Trump blamed Republican losses on the fact that he was not on the ballot and said he had no regrets about endorsing candidates such as Senator Darline Graham and Ken Paxton, the Republican Attorney-General of Texas. Graham lost her race and Paxton trailed, while most likely would have prevailed in his race. Trump spoke as he watched results at the White House.

Trump reacts to midterm election losses

Trump acknowledged that the war in Iran played a role in Republicans' losses in the midterm elections, as Democrats prepared to take control of both the US House and Senate and challenge his legislative agenda.

"I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time people understood the importance of what I've done with Iran," he told Fox News. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Democrats would send legislation he considered "insane" to his desk and that he would veto it.

"They'll send over things that are insane, and I'll veto them," he said. "And after a couple of months of vetoes, they'll call and they'll say, 'How do we get this stuff done? ' And we'll work together. " Trump also told Fox News that the Democrats did a good job.

"I think the Democrats did a good job. I really do. I think they did a good job. They fought hard," he said, adding that there was a "mood in the air" and that "I shouldn't feel guilty".

Trump threatened in a telephone interview with the CBS network on Tuesday to be "Mr Veto" and block any Democratic legislation if they win. Earlier, the White House said it was in a defiant mood, warning Democrats to "buckle up" and blaming some Republican candidates.

"The White House mood is defiant," a White House official told AFP. The official questioned the quality of Republican candidates for the House and Senate, many of whom Trump had endorsed and travelled across the country to rally support for.

"Candidate quality matters, and President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves," the White House official said. Trump was hosting his Cabinet officials and political advisers in the White House East Room for a reception to watch the results come in, the White House said.

Advertisement

Some White House staffers dined on take-out from US chain restaurant The Cheesecake Factory, in a dig at Democratic former president Barack Obama, who had said Trump's White House renovations were "looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory". But journalists were not allowed into the watch party, and a bunker mentality increasingly appeared to be taking hold.

White House adopts defiant posture

Polls repeatedly showed American voters were angered by Trump's Iran war and the resulting spike in the cost of living, but the White House dismissed those concerns.

"Anyone who voted Democrat today is going to have a serious case of buyer's remorse when gas prices come down quickly when the Iran conflict is solved but they're still stuck with a list of liberal extremist Democrats," the White House official said. "And a final note here: regardless of how today plays out, President Trump's resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger. Buckle up.

Trump attacks Fox News coverage

" Trump said earlier this week that a deal with Iran could be near, but there has also been intense speculation that he could resume large-scale military operations after the midterms. Trump had earlier let his frustration boil over as he posted on his Truth Social network about how Fox's recent ratings decline was because it was not being sufficiently loyal to him.

In one post sent as the first polls closed, Trump said Fox was "way down, not because of me, but because they are AGAINST me!

" In another post Trump blasted one host as "DUMB AS A ROCK," and in a third he slammed a Fox poll of voters opinions as "always the worst. " "FoxNews Ratings are way down (27%! ) because they're spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats!

" Trump added. Trump held near-daily rallies in the month before the midterms, urging Republicans to "pretend I'm on the ballot" despite his own record-low approval ratings. With Democrats looking increasingly likely to win both the House and Senate, it could spell the end of Trump's most powerful period, and of his reign over the Republican Party.