Trump Administration Advances Research and Access to Psychedelic Ibogaine for Mental Health

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to expedite research and treatment access for psychedelic substances like ibogaine, a move championed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and supported by veteran groups and advocates for its potential in treating PTSD and depression.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has become a prominent advocate for exploring alternative treatments for mental health challenges, specifically highlighting the potential of substances like ibogaine for conditions such as depression. This advocacy culminated in a significant move by the United States government.

On April 18, 2026, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., influential podcast host Joe Rogan, and W. Bryan Hubbard, CEO of Americans for Ibogaine, signed an executive order in the Oval Office. This order is designed to accelerate research and improve access to medical treatments derived from psychedelic compounds, with a particular focus on ibogaine.

The impetus for this action stems, in part, from its potential to aid United States military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, as noted by veteran groups. Federal officials indicated during the Oval Office ceremony that the reforms outlined in the executive order will facilitate the reclassification of these substances following successful clinical trials.

Ibogaine, which originates from a shrub found in Africa, is currently classified as a Schedule I substance by the Drug Enforcement Administration in the United States. This classification signifies that it is considered to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

Despite these restrictions, ibogaine is utilized in some countries for mental health treatment where it is legally permitted or subject to fewer regulations. For instance, Mexico hosts ibogaine treatment centers that frequently cater to American veterans.

President Trump's attention to ibogaine was reportedly partly drawn by the efforts of Joe Rogan, who dedicated an episode of his podcast to discussing the drug's therapeutic applications for veterans.

The administration asserted on Saturday that there is now a substantial body of scientific evidence to support the investigation into ibogaine's potential as a mental health treatment. This initiative echoes President Trump's previous actions, such as his administration's backing of research into marijuana and cannabidiol. An earlier executive order in December instructed the US Attorney General to proceed with the reclassification of marijuana, a decision that would mark a profound shift in federal marijuana policy after decades. However, the Drug Enforcement Administration has not yet finalized this reclassification.

During the signing ceremony, Representative Morgan Luttrell, a Texas Republican and fellow veteran, stated that he and other lawmakers had previously attempted to pass legislation concerning ibogaine in Congress without success. In a joint statement following the signing, Luttrell and Representative Michael McCaul, also a Republican from Texas and former Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, pledged to continue advocating for legislative action on ibogaine.

They emphasized their commitment to building upon the president's leadership to expand access to this potentially life-saving treatment, stating, Our veterans answered the call for us. Now we must deliver for them.

Support for this initiative comes from various quarters, including proponents like Joe Rogan and some Democratic lawmakers who have diverged from their party's typical stance on the president's policies. U.S. Representative Lou Correa, a Democrat from Southern California, publicly endorsed the president's action on social media platform X, questioning, Is it the magic cure? That’s what it looks like. Let’s find out. First, we need to declassify from schedule one so that more medical studies are performed, referencing the need for reclassification from the DEA's controlled substances list to facilitate further research.

This move signals a growing recognition of the potential therapeutic benefits of psychedelics, particularly in addressing the mental health crises affecting veterans and the broader population





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