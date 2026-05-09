Trump Administration Prepares for Increased Immigration Enforcement in Big Cities and Small Towns

The text provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how the White House and Department of Homeland Security officials are preparing for a new surge of immigration enforcement. It outlines the deployment of 330 people to cities in more than 40 states and Puerto Rico. Cities targeted include New York, Houston, Derby, Vermont, and Caribou, Maine, among others. The move follows the administration's decision to curtail high-profile sweeps and raids in cities like Minneapolis.

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing for a new surge of immigration enforcement aimed at people who entered the United States during the Biden administration, particularly in cities where local police don't cooperate with federal agents.

The new assignments include coworking-style offices and desks for federal police officers in cities like New York, Houston, Derby, Vermont, and Caribou, Maine. Texas will receive the most deployments, with 49 officers, and cities like Miami, Atlanta, Baltimore, Nashville, and Seattle are also targeted for increased ICE presence. Smaller locations like Concho, Arizona, Manhattan, Kansas, and Hot Springs, South Dakota, are also included.

The move comes after the administration curtailed high-profile and controversial sweeps and raids in cities like Minneapolis, where two American citizens were shot by federal agents





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Homeland Security ICE Federal Police Immigration Enforcement Surge Of Enforcement Economic Reasons Political Pressure Targeted Cities White House Department Of Homeland Security Curtailed Sweeps And Raids Targeted Cities Minneapolis Elite Teams

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