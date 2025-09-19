Trump Administration to Impose $100,000 Fee for H-1B Visas, Targeting Immigration Crackdown

President Trump plans to introduce a significant fee for H-1B worker visas as part of his immigration crackdown. This move will significantly impact tech companies and the tech industry as a whole. The changes involve a hefty application fee and modifications to prevailing wage levels.

President Donald Trump , during a joint press conference with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, on Thursday, September 18, 2025, unveiled plans for significant changes to the H-1B visa program. These proposed changes, reported by Bloomberg News on Friday, September 19, are part of a broader immigration crackdown initiated by the Trump administration. The cornerstone of the new measures is a proposed US$100,000 application fee for H-1B worker visas.

This substantial increase is intended to restrict the flow of foreign workers into the United States under the H-1B program. Sources cited by Bloomberg, including a White House official familiar with the matter, indicated that Trump was expected to formalize these changes through a proclamation, potentially as early as Friday. This proclamation would effectively limit entry under the H-1B program unless the hefty application fee is paid. Furthermore, the plan included an order to modify the prevailing wage levels for H-1B visas, a move designed to further curtail their utilization by companies. The details surrounding these wage adjustments were not immediately available, but the intended effect is clear: to make it more expensive and potentially less attractive for companies to employ foreign workers under the H-1B program. The Trump administration's focus on the H-1B program reflects a broader trend of tightening immigration policies, prioritizing American workers and attempting to curb what some view as the displacement of domestic talent. This move is likely to draw criticism from various sectors, particularly the technology industry, which heavily relies on the H-1B program to fill specialized technical roles. The potential impact of these changes extends beyond just the companies that directly employ H-1B workers, affecting the overall economic landscape and the availability of skilled labor.\The H-1B program is a crucial mechanism for many technology companies and staffing agencies to recruit and employ skilled foreign workers in specialized technical positions. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms are significant users of the program. In 2025 alone, Amazon had more than 10,000 H-1B visa approvals. Microsoft and Meta Platforms each secured over 5,000 approvals, highlighting the program's importance to the tech sector. The announcement of the proposed changes immediately impacted the financial markets. Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions, an IT services company heavily reliant on H-1B workers, experienced a significant drop, falling by over 5 percent on Friday. This market reaction underscores the industry's dependence on the H-1B program and the potential economic repercussions of the proposed restrictions. Critics of the H-1B visa program, including some American technology workers, argue that companies use the program to suppress wages and overlook qualified American applicants. These critics believe that the influx of foreign workers depresses salaries and reduces opportunities for domestic workers. Government data reveals the major beneficiaries of the H-1B program. India is by far the largest, accounting for 71 percent of approvals last year, followed by China with 11.7 percent. These statistics highlight the international implications of the program and the potential impact of any restrictions on countries that heavily rely on it for skilled labor. The H-1B visas are typically valid for three to six years and are designed for individuals employed in specialty occupations. These occupations typically involve highly skilled roles, such as software engineers, program managers, and other IT professionals. The program allows companies to bring in qualified individuals to fill critical roles that are difficult to fill with domestic talent alone, though this has been a point of significant contention.\The proposed changes to the H-1B program are likely to be met with resistance from various quarters. The technology industry is likely to lobby against the increased application fee and the adjustments to prevailing wage levels, arguing that these measures will harm their ability to compete in the global marketplace. They may contend that restricting access to skilled foreign workers will stifle innovation and economic growth. Conversely, proponents of the changes, including those who advocate for stronger protections for American workers, may applaud the measures, viewing them as a necessary step to protect domestic jobs and ensure fair wages. The debate surrounding the H-1B program involves complex economic and social considerations. It touches on issues of globalization, workforce development, and the balance between the needs of businesses and the rights of domestic workers. The Trump administration's move suggests a clear prioritization of protecting American workers, even if it means disrupting established practices within the technology sector. The implementation of the proposed changes will likely trigger legal challenges and further political debates, raising questions about the future of the H-1B program and its role in the US economy. The significant fee increase and changes to wage levels could drastically alter the program’s attractiveness to both companies and potential applicants, creating potential labor shortages and influencing the allocation of specialized skills. The long-term implications will extend beyond individual companies, affecting the competitiveness of the US economy in the global market and influencing the flow of skilled labor across international borders. The situation is a developing one, and the full details of the proposed changes, along with their actual implementation, are still emerging. The government’s pronouncements will be monitored closely. Any future changes will become clearer with time, but the current course of events indicate significant disruptions to the H-1B program. This will be felt in the technology industry and beyond as a result of the proposed changes





ChannelNewsAsia

