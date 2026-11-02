Trump Administration Urges Supreme Court to Block California Mail-In Ballots

The Justice Department asks the US Supreme Court to halt counting mail-in votes from 20,000 California voters, escalating a legal battle ahead of the November midterms.

President Donald Trump's administration formally requested that the US Supreme Court intervene to prevent California from counting mail-in ballots submitted by over 20,000 registered voters. This emergency filing, submitted on Monday, marks a significant escalation in a legal dispute that threatens to impact thousands of participants in the upcoming midterm elections on November 3. The Justice Department argues that these specific ballots should be withheld until federal officials can definitively verify the citizenship status of each individual listed.

Legal Basis For Ballot Exclusion

The core mechanism of the administration's argument rests on a 1996 federal law that criminalizes voting by noncitizens in federal elections. The Justice Department contends that California is unlawfully obstructing the enforcement of this statute by allowing ballots from the identified group to be counted without prior federal clearance. The filing asserts that the state's current practices violate the Supremacy Clause of the US Constitution, which dictates that federal law generally preempts conflicting state regulations. Officials warned that once illegal votes are mixed with lawful ones, the resulting harm to electoral integrity is impossible to remedy through post-election audits or corrections.

Also read Trump Admin Lawsuit Targets California Mail Ballots Amid Noncitizen Voting Claims

Federal Vs State Authority Clash

This lawsuit represents a rare and aggressive federal intervention into the administration of state elections, highlighting the deep constitutional divide between Washington and Sacramento. The US Constitution assigns the primary responsibility for running elections to individual states, yet the Justice Department claims exclusive authority to enforce citizenship verification under federal law. The administration has intensified its focus on alleged noncitizen voting in the lead-up to the midterms, despite multiple studies and state audits indicating that ineligible voting is extremely rare. This approach follows a previous Supreme Court rebuff in September, where the court rejected the administration's attempt to broadly restrict mail-in voting, a method heavily utilized by Democratic-leaning voters.

Judicial Rejection Of Federal Claims

Lower courts have consistently rejected the administration's attempts to block the ballots, citing a lack of evidence and procedural overreach. US District Judge David Carter denied the initial request on October 15, ruling that the federal government was attempting to coerce state officials into abandoning their constitutional election procedures. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals also declined to issue a stay on Friday, emphasizing California's comprehensive statutory scheme for ensuring election integrity. Judge Carter specifically noted that data used to flag voters as noncitizens in other states has often turned out to be erroneous, with many individuals later proving to be naturalized US citizens.

Advertisement

Critical Impact On November Midterms

The potential disenfranchisement of 20,000 voters carries significant political weight, as California is the most populous state and a Democratic stronghold in the effort to retain congressional control. The Justice Department has threatened criminal prosecution against election officials in all 50 states who knowingly allow noncitizens to remain on rolls, a strategy that has resulted in a series of legal losses for the federal government. The Supreme Court must now decide whether to intervene on the eve of the election, a move that could cause widespread electoral chaos similar to the issue addressed in a recent Missouri redistricting case. The decision will likely hinge on the short time frame before Election Day and the balance between federal enforcement powers and state autonomy.

Future Legal Proceedings And Verification

As the November 3 deadline approaches, the legal landscape remains fluid with the Supreme Court reviewing the emergency request. The administration has amassed the list of voters through the US Department of Homeland Security, sending it to California and Los Angeles County officials for scrutiny. However, state officials argue that their existing safeguards are robust and that the federal accusations are vague and rife with errors. The final outcome of this legal battle will determine whether these specific ballots are counted or permanently excluded, setting a precedent for federal-state relations in future election cycles.