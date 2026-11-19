President Trump signals US may permit Nvidia Blackwell chip sales to China within two to three years, aligning with legislative efforts to restrict current exports and boosting AI Overwatch Act momentum.

President Donald Trump stated during an interview in Shenzhen, China, that the United States might eventually permit the sale of Nvidia's Blackwell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese buyers within the next two to three years. This potential policy shift was communicated while Trump was attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, signaling a significant evolution in the ongoing technological rivalry between the two superpowers.

Trump's Timeline for Blackwell Export Relaxation

The former president clarified that the restriction on these advanced semiconductors would not be permanent. He explained that the decision to allow sales would coincide with the emergence of newer, more advanced chip models that would render the Blackwell architecture obsolete for top-tier AI training tasks.

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In his remarks to Fox News, Trump noted that the US government would likely permit the transaction only after the technology had been superseded by next-generation hardware. He emphasized that the current Blackwell chips remain highly modern and up-to-date, but predicted they would become outdated within another year, thereby reducing their strategic value if sold later.

Context of US-China Tech Tensions

Access to powerful artificial intelligence processors has become a primary flashpoint in diplomatic and trade relations between Washington and Beijing. The Blackwell chips are specifically targeted by export controls because their immense computational capabilities would provide a substantial boost to China's rapid development of advanced AI systems.

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These tensions have been further complicated by recent scandals involving the smuggling of restricted technology. Specifically, a woman faced investigation by the US government for allegedly working with a Chinese spy agency and potentially helping to smuggle chips into the country, highlighting the severity of the current security concerns.

Impact on Nvidia and Jensen Huang

The potential relaxation of export rules occurs against a backdrop of reduced influence for Nvidia and its former leader Jensen Huang. Huang, who previously advocated aggressively for permission to sell these chips to China, has stepped down, diminishing the company's lobbying clout on Capitol Hill and removing a major opponent of stricter export controls.

Prior to this shift, the Trump administration had refused requests to allow sales of the Blackwell chips, permitting only the export of older, semi-obsolete models. Trump criticized the limited sales of these older models, noting that they were already becoming redundant as technology advanced rapidly.

Alignment with AI Overwatch Act Goals

Trump's indication of a delayed release timeline supports the efforts of US lawmakers who have been pushing for long-term restrictions on Nvidia's sales to China. Senators Jim Banks and Elizabeth Warren have advanced the AI Overwatch Act, which aims to prevent the sale of Blackwell chips for at least 18 months.

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The President's proposed timeline of two to three years exceeds the restrictions sought by these lawmakers, adding momentum to the bill as it enters final negotiations within an annual defense package. This alignment suggests a convergence between executive intent and legislative efforts to maintain a technological edge over China during this critical period of AI development.