Trump and Netanyahu Reportedly Clash Over Lebanon Strategy Amid Hezbollah Tensions

A recent interview reveals a heated phone call between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, with the former using expletives over Israel's actions in Lebanon. Netanyahu downplays the rift, stressing shared goals on Hezbollah and their long-standing friendship.

Former President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview published on Wednesday in the New York Post that he had a phone call with Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two days prior, in which he reportedly berated his close ally with expletives.

The conversation reportedly grew tense as Trump expressed frustration over Israel's military actions in Lebanon, questioning Netanyahu's strategy. Netanyahu, however, downplayed the dispute in a separate interview with US television channel CNBC, emphasizing that he and Trump were fundamentally aligned on the need to confront the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. He described Hezbollah as an Iranian proxy that endangers Lebanese civilians and uses the country as a base for attacks against Israel.

"And so if we want to save Lebanon, if we want to get a Lebanese-Israeli peace, as I do, we have to disarm Hezbollah and we have to demilitarise Lebanon. And I know that this is a goal that the president and I share, and that's what we have to do," Netanyahu stated. When asked by the New York Post interviewer whether Trump had said, "Are you f-ing crazy? What are you f-ing doing?

I helped you stay out of jail," Trump did not directly confirm the exact wording but acknowledged a heated exchange, saying, "I said, 'Bibi, we gotta stop this.

'" Trump nonetheless maintained that he has a "very good relationship" with Netanyahu, adding, "We've done well together... I like Bibi a lot.

" Netanyahu, for his part, told CNBC that he and Trump have always "found a way" to move past disagreements, noting that tactical disputes are common but do not undermine their broader partnership. "You have these tactical disagreements. We always find a way to work them out, and we do so as great friends. We can disagree in the morning, and by the afternoon, we have common action," he said.

He reiterated his view that Trump has been "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.

" The exchange highlights the complex dynamics between the two leaders, balancing personal rapport with policy differences, particularly regarding the scope and timing of military operations against Hezbollah and the broader Iranian threat in the region





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