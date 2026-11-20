US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that humans must control AI military decisions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the deal after meetings in Shenzhen, China.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a significant diplomatic agreement regarding the use of artificial intelligence in military operations during a bilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China. The two leaders explicitly agreed that human operators must always remain involved in any military decisions involving artificial intelligence technologies. This consensus was announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday, marking a key outcome of Trump's recent trip to Asia.

Bessent provided these details to CNBC shortly after returning from the summit, highlighting the agreement as one of the major achievements of the diplomatic visit. He emphasized that while the United States and China continue to compete fiercely for supremacy in artificial intelligence development, the commitment to human oversight in warfare remains a fixed point that is unaffected by this rivalry. The administration views maintaining a technological lead in this sector as the best defense against dangerous Chinese artificial intelligence models currently used in cyberattacks.

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Military AI Safeguards and Human Oversight

The core of the agreement focuses on the prohibition of fully autonomous major military actions. Bessent stated that President Trump and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that super intelligence systems might process. The administration's preferred term for this advanced technology is super intelligence, and they established clear boundaries to prevent these systems from operating independently in major combat scenarios. Bessent noted that no major military operation should be launched without a human being involved, regardless of the competitive landscape.

This diplomatic arrangement serves as a critical safeguard against the escalating risks associated with autonomous weapon systems. By mandating human involvement, the two nations aim to reduce the probability of unintended conflicts arising from algorithmic errors or misinterpretations by artificial intelligence. The agreement does not limit the race for technological superiority but rather establishes a ethical and operational floor for how these powerful tools can be applied in defense contexts.

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Nvidia Restrictions and Chip Supply

Discussions on the bilateral meeting did not address recent spying allegations involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Bessent clarified that questions regarding a Chinese national with whom Huang was romantically involved were not raised between Trump and Xi. Instead, the focus remained on the broader strategic limitations placed on Chinese access to advanced computing hardware. Trump took what he described as a very firm line on these export controls, significantly tightening the rules for technology transfers to China.

Nvidia's second-tier artificial intelligence chip, the H200, remains the most advanced chip that China can legally purchase with government licenses. However, Bessent observed a paucity of orders for these H200 chips from Chinese buyers. This lack of demand suggests that China is actively attempting to build out its own domestic chip stack, although Bessent believes they are probably many years behind the United States in this capability. The administration maintains that proper chip restrictions are in place to limit China's progress in this critical area.

Interagency Coordination and Future Steps

Bessent also addressed reports of differing views between the Treasury Department and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick regarding artificial intelligence chip restrictions. He stated that the Nvidia scandal had not caused a split in the administration's policy approach. According to Bessent, all Trump administration officials are committed to following President Trump's instructions, ensuring a unified front on export controls. This coordination is essential for maintaining the effectiveness of the restrictions imposed on Chinese entities.

The Commerce Department took steps on Monday to further restrict China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips. These new rules also target overseas data centers where Chinese entities can rent computing power remotely. Bessent confirmed that remote access to these advanced computing resources has been curtailed. He expects that these proper chip restrictions will remain in place to prevent China from bypassing domestic production limitations through foreign cloud services. The administration continues to monitor the situation to ensure compliance with these new international technology standards.