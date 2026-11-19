Trump and Xi held their third meeting of the year in Shenzhen at APEC, showing personal rapport despite fresh US curbs on advanced AI chip exports and domestic political challenges in Washington.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Shenzhen on Nov 19 for their third meeting this year, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where they embraced briefly before walking to their waiting cars past performers cheering and waving pom-poms.

The meeting came after Trump greeted Xi on arrival at Joint Base Andrews in September, and Xi returned the favour by welcoming Trump at Shenzhen Airport on Nov 18. It was the first time Xi had personally welcomed any foreign leader at an airport since taking power in 2012. During their hour-long meeting, Xi spoke of the overall stability and positive momentum in ties, according to an official Chinese readout.

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Trump hailed what he called a very special relationship with my friend Xi and said: As long as you and I are in charge of things, we will never have a problem. Both leaders agreed that ties should rest on respect, fairness and reciprocity, according to Chinese readouts. They also agreed to draw up an action plan on building a constructive relationship of strategic stability, China's readout said. Xi told Trump that the guiding role of head-of-state diplomacy is irreplaceable.

Trump praised progress in bilateral trade, saying that a Board of Trade established after their May summit had brought greater balance to a very lopsided relationship. He said he would ask Xi to do more for our farmers, citing China's insatiable appetite. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Nov 19 that officials held the inaugural Board of Trade meeting via video conference on Nov 13, with plans for the agricultural working group to hold its first meeting soon.

Trump Xi AI Chip Export Restrictions

But the diplomatic warmth came amid fresh friction over Washington's tightening restrictions on China's access to advanced technology. On Nov 16, the Trump administration announced new restrictions aimed at preventing Chinese companies from accessing advanced American AI chips through overseas data centres. The US Commerce Department tightened export controls on Monday to stop Chinese firms from tapping advanced American AI chips through data centres in third countries.

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The rule, which took effect on Thursday, requires licences for shipments of such chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil, with an exemption for US-headquartered companies. Beijing opposed the latest curbs, with China's commerce ministry saying on Tuesday it was strongly dissatisfied and warning that countermeasures would be taken if Washington pressed ahead.

On Thursday, Xi was quoted in official handouts as saying that differences which cannot be resolved for now should be managed in a constructive way, and escalation should be prevented. AI chips were among the most closely watched issues going into the meeting but did not come up in Trump's opening remarks to Xi or in China's readout. The White House has yet to release its own readout. Trump did speak about chips elsewhere.

In an interview with Fox News this week, he suggested the US could allow sales of Nvidia's Blackwell chips to China in two or three years, once they are no longer the most advanced. Trump has put off tougher chip limits, according to US media reports. I do not think you want to insult China just before you get there, Trump told reporters on Monday, when asked about divisions in his administration over how hard to press Beijing.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week he was frustrated by delays at the Commerce Department, led by Howard Lutnick, in restricting exports of certain Nvidia chips to China, the Associated Press reported. Analysts said the dispute appears less like a broader US-China confrontation and more like an internal power struggle between the two camps.

US China Agricultural Trade AI Semiconductors

George Chen, partner and chair of digital practice at a Washington-based consultancy The Asia Group, told The Straits Times that agricultural trade was relatively straightforward to advance compared to contentious issues such as AI and semiconductor export controls. Both sides may want to pick something relatively easy to start to show more results. That can also build more mutual trust, said Chen, who was in Shenzhen for the APEC CEO summit.

Guo Shan, a research economist and partner at Hutong Research, said Xi's airport reception was very much just a reciprocal move. Trump desperately needed a win after midterm losses and Xi gave him a stage, said James Chen, assistant professor of diplomacy and international relations at Tamkang University in Taipei. Xi extended Trump a warm welcome and lavish hospitality, while Trump elevated Xi's international stature to unprecedented heights, Chen told CNA.

William Yang, senior analyst for Northeast Asia at International Crisis Group, said Xi's line about head-of-state diplomacy was aimed at Washington. It was Beijing trying to preach to the US and the wider American foreign policy circle about the dividends of the past year, Yang said. Without the two sides talking, the tariff truce struck in October 2025 would not have been extended to Jan 10, 2027, Guo said.

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Chim Lee, senior analyst at Economist Intelligence Unit, said Beijing still sees the US president as a check on harder-line voices in Washington. China also sees that Trump can be a stabilising factor within all of the different risk factors that can emerge in the US, Lee said. But Beijing's patience also has its limits.

US Chipmaking Equipment Bill MATCH Act

Lee pointed to the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH) Act, a Bill introduced in the US Congress in April that would restrict sales of chipmaking equipment to China. The Shenzhen summit came after Trump-Xi meetings in Beijing in May and Washington in September. They are expected to meet again at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Miami in December.

The previous meetings produced agreements to establish bilateral trade and investment mechanisms, including a US$30 billion tariff reduction framework, and to improve communication on AI-related risks and extend a trade truce until Jan 10, 2027. In Shenzhen, the two leaders displayed warm rapport, with some interactions drawing media attention.

After a group photo on the morning of Nov 19, Trump extended his left hand to Xi as he stepped on an escalator, appearing to invite the Chinese leader to stand beside him, according to a video that went viral online. Xi was seen reaching out to lightly hold Trump's wrist and stepped up to stand beside him.

The two leaders shared a brief hug at the foot of the aircraft stairs, while their countries' national anthems were played, honours that showed the importance Beijing placed on the visit, despite it not being a formal state visit. Another video clip of Trump pulling back the window curtain to view the night sky while travelling in his presidential limo, known as The Beast, on Nov 18 trended on Chinese social media.

Some Chinese netizens saw it as a sign of how safe Trump feels when he is in China. For Xi, the meeting was an opportunity to demonstrate that Beijing could sustain engagement with Washington while hosting a major regional economic gathering. China has sought to use its role as APEC host to promote its vision of regional economic integration and free trade, contrasting with what it often describes as rising protectionism and unilateralism.

China US AI Safety Risk Notification Mechanism

In the readout of the meeting, Beijing called for greater coordination to manage AI safety risks and ensure the technology remains under human control, without addressing US chip export restrictions or the broader technological rivalry. Since the second Trump-Xi summit in Washington, the two sides have agreed in principle to explore an incident-notification mechanism that would allow them to share information about serious AI-related risks.

Tamkang University's Chen said Beijing has prepared for a worst-case scenario, but unless it is compelled to respond, it would prefer to keep a low profile and wait for Washington's next move.