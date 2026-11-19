President Trump finalized over $17 billion in commercial deals in Southeast Asia, including a $12 billion Boeing order for Philippine Airlines and major AI investments in Malaysia.

President Donald Trump concluded a two-day working visit to the Philippines by announcing more than US$17 billion in commercial deals and strategic investments for United States companies across Southeast Asia. The White House confirmed the agreement late Wednesday, November 18, marking a significant expansion of American economic influence in the region during this diplomatic tour.

Boeing Philippines Order Details

The cornerstone of the announcement involves Boeing and GE Aerospace finalizing a US$12 billion sale of twenty Boeing 787 aircraft to Philippine Airlines. This substantial fleet renewal represents one of the largest single airline orders reported during the visit, aimed at modernizing the carrier's long-haul capabilities and expanding its international route network. The deal underscores the growing aviation infrastructure demands within the archipelago as travel volumes continue to rebound post-pandemic.

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Defense Financing and Military Upgrades

Washington and Manila simultaneously agreed to pursue more than US$2 billion in United States financing for Philippine defense purchases. A specific component of this agreement includes the United States providing US$400 million to support military operations in the South China Sea, addressing regional security concerns. Additionally, Subic Grain will construct a US$40 million fuel depot at Subic Bay to enhance logistical support, while the Philippines plans to modernize Basco Airport. These infrastructure upgrades are designed to improve military access, disaster response times, and supply chain resilience across remote areas of the country.

Thailand HIMARS and Indonesian Energy Projects

Thailand plans to spend up to US$123 million on United States-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, potentially making it the first such deal in mainland Southeast Asia. This procurement signals a strategic shift in regional military hardware preferences towards American systems. In Indonesia, sovereign wealth fund Danantara and Latitude Energy are negotiating a US$2 billion coal project that will utilize United States technology, highlighting ongoing energy sector collaborations despite global shifts toward renewables.

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Malaysia Brunei AI and Data Center Investments

The United States pledged direct support for artificial intelligence development programmes in Malaysia and Brunei, marking a pivot toward high-tech industrial partnerships. Brunei's Unified National Networks plans to award United States firm Vertiv a data centre tender, with nearly US$1 billion of the spending sourced from United States vendors to build critical digital infrastructure. This investment aims to position Brunei as a regional hub for secure cloud computing and data management services in Southeast Asia.

Sovereign AI Cloud and Coal Supply Deals

A United States consortium will assist the Malaysian government in developing its sovereign AI cloud, with Washington offering US$50 million to support this national initiative. Malaysia's communications regulator confirmed the funding in a separate statement to ensure the technology stack meets national security standards. Concurrently, the Navajo Transitional Energy Company signed a three-year US$100 million deal to supply coal to a unit of Malaysia's national power utility, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, ensuring stable energy supplies for the nation's industrial sectors.