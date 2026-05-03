Trump Announces Major Troop Reduction in Germany, Escalating Trans-Atlantic Tensions

President Donald Trump has revealed plans to significantly cut U.S. military presence in Germany, deepening a rift with Chancellor Friedrich Merz and raising questions about NATO's future. The decision, which follows years of threats and trade disputes, has drawn bipartisan criticism in Washington and concerns from European allies.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States will significantly reduce its military presence in Germany , escalating tensions with Chancellor Friedrich Merz and raising concerns about trans-Atlantic security cooperation.

The Pentagon had initially revealed plans to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany, but Trump indicated that the reduction would go much further. We're going to cut way down. And we're cutting a lot further than 5,000, Trump told reporters in Florida. The move comes amid broader geopolitical strains, including disputes over trade, Iran policy, and NATO burden-sharing.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius downplayed the initial withdrawal, stating that European nations must take greater responsibility for their own defence while acknowledging the mutual benefits of U.S. troop presence. The presence of American soldiers in Europe, and especially in Germany, is in our interest and in the interest of the U.S., Pistorius told the German news agency dpa.

However, the decision faced bipartisan opposition in Washington, with critics warning that it could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has entered its fifth year. Trump's announcement also follows his frustration with European allies over their reluctance to join his campaign against Iran, as well as trade disputes, including a planned tariff hike on European cars and trucks. The withdrawal of 5,000 troops represents about one-seventh of the 36,000 U.S. service members stationed in Germany.

The Pentagon provided few details about which units or operations would be affected, and the process is expected to take six to twelve months. Trump had previously threatened to pull 9,500 troops from Germany during his first term, but the plan was halted by President Joe Biden in 2021. The U.S. has maintained a significant military presence in Europe, particularly since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

NATO allies, including Germany, have long anticipated that some of these forces would eventually depart. Pistorius emphasized Germany's efforts to strengthen its armed forces, accelerate procurement, and develop infrastructure, while NATO spokesperson Allison Hart called for increased European defence investment.

This adjustment underscores the need for Europe to continue to invest more in defence and take on a greater share of the responsibility for our shared security, Hart said in a post on X. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell stated that the decision followed a thorough review of U.S. force posture in Europe, though a defence official admitted that military branches were not consulted beforehand. The move has sparked concerns about the future of NATO cohesion and the broader U.S. commitment to European security





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