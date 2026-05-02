Trump Announces Major Troop Withdrawal from Germany, Sparking Concerns Among Allies

US President Donald Trump has announced a significant reduction in American troops stationed in Germany, exceeding the previously mentioned 5,000 figure. The decision has drawn mixed reactions from European allies and US lawmakers, with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius calling for increased European defense responsibility. Republican lawmakers have expressed concerns about the move, warning it could undermine NATO’s deterrence against Russia. The drawdown, expected to take six to twelve months, comes amid broader geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war and trade disputes between the US and the EU.

US President Donald Trump announced a significant reduction in American troops stationed in Germany , stating that the cuts would exceed the previously mentioned figure of 5,000.

The decision, revealed during a press briefing in Florida on Saturday, has sparked mixed reactions from European allies and US lawmakers. The Pentagon confirmed the drawdown on Friday, marking another point of tension in US-European relations, already strained by disputes over trade tariffs and the Iran conflict. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius acknowledged the move, emphasizing that it should motivate Europe to enhance its own defense capabilities.

However, two prominent Republican lawmakers, Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers, expressed concerns, arguing that the troops should remain in Europe but be repositioned further east to bolster deterrence against Russia. They warned that reducing the US presence prematurely could undermine NATO’s strategic posture and send the wrong signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pistorius noted that Germany is already taking steps to strengthen its military, including expanding its armed forces, accelerating procurement, and improving infrastructure.

The US military presence in Germany, which began after World War II, has been a cornerstone of NATO’s defense strategy, particularly during the Cold War when hundreds of thousands of American personnel were stationed there to counter Soviet influence. The current drawdown, expected to take six to twelve months, comes amid broader geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war and trade disputes between the US and the EU.

Trump has long advocated for European nations to assume greater responsibility for their defense, a stance that has gained urgency following recent conflicts and economic pressures. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also voiced concerns, highlighting the potential risks to NATO’s cohesion and the need for sustained US support on the alliance’s eastern flank.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has not specified which bases will be affected or whether the troops will return to the US or be redeployed elsewhere. NATO officials are working to clarify the details of the decision, while German officials have linked the move to broader political pressures facing Trump, including domestic polling challenges and unresolved international conflicts. The announcement follows Trump’s threat to increase tariffs on EU auto imports to 25%, a move that could significantly impact the German economy.

As NATO members work to meet their defense commitments, Germany aims to increase its active-duty soldiers from 185,000 to 260,000, though critics argue that more is needed to counter the perceived threat from Russia. The US military footprint in Germany, including key facilities like Ramstein Air Base and Landstuhl Hospital, has played a crucial role in supporting various US-led operations, from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars to the ongoing conflict in Iran





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