Trump Names Stephen Miller Chief of Staff After Midterm Loss

President Trump promoted Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff after Republicans lost Congress, replacing Susie Wiles, who submitted her resignation and moves to Trump's political operation.

US President Donald Trump named longtime aide Stephen Miller as his chief of staff on Friday, Nov 6, giving the architect of his toughest domestic policies one of Washington's most powerful jobs.

The change takes effect Monday. Miller replaces Susie Wiles after Republicans lost control of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections. Miller assumes the role as Trump prepares to confront a Democratic-led House and Senate and a wave of congressional investigations into his administration. A longtime proponent of expansive presidential authority, Miller takes over at a moment when the Republican Party's defeat could leave Trump more reliant on executive power to advance his domestic agenda.

Also read Trump Promotes Stephen Miller to White House Chief of Staff

Trump Rewards Loyal Aide Stephen Miller

In a social media post, Trump called Miller one of my most trusted advisors and praised Wiles for doing an outstanding job. A White House official said Miller's appointment signals Trump has no intention of rethinking his policies and instead is rewarding his most loyal aides. He's not changing course, the official said, despite tens of millions of voters repudiating Trump's domestic agenda and foreign policy. Trump said this week he was willing to work with Democrats.

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But elevating Miller, known for being caustic and uncompromising, could signal a more confrontational approach and a renewed push on immigration and other issues, several White House officials said. Trump had been displeased with his political and communications operations before the election as his approval ratings fell near record lows. He said the White House needed to be more aggressive, according to a person briefed. The mission now is more clear than ever, Miller said on X after his appointment.

Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic. Hakeem Jeffries, set to become Democratic speaker of the House, called Miller a reckless extremist on X. Representative Robert Garcia, top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said the party plans to investigate Miller's immigration policies. Stephen Miller should lawyer up, he said. Miller, 41, is one of Trump's longest-serving aides and one of few who served throughout his first and second terms.

Miller Drives Immigration Crackdown Policies

Since Trump's return to the White House in 2025, Miller served as deputy chief of staff under Wiles but wielded outsize influence across Trump's domestic agenda and had the president's ear. He is best known for driving Trump's immigration crackdown, setting a target of 3,000 arrests a day. The efforts to meet that target pushed masked US immigration officers into communities nationwide, increasingly arresting people with no criminal records who had lived in the US for decades.

The crackdown gets poor marks with Americans. Just 36 per cent of respondents to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed early this week approve, with 54 per cent disapproving. Miller was also deeply involved in remaking the federal bureaucracy, leading to dismissal of tens of thousands of civil servants in 2025. He drove battles with universities, diversity programs and other institutions.

On foreign policy, Miller has been a vocal supporter of Trump's deadly military strikes on boats suspected of carrying drugs in the Caribbean and Pacific, a campaign raising legal questions. He praised US and Israeli strikes in Iran and defended a naval blockade and sanctions to weaken Tehran. It is not clear whether that is still his view after voters punished Republicans this week partly for economic fallout from the Iran war.

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Marc Short, chief of staff to then-Vice President Mike Pence in Trump's first term, said Trump is getting someone who is wed to him and willing to battle Congress over immigration and investigations. It would not suggest that there is high expectation for bipartisan legislation, Short said. Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, facing Democratic calls for impeachment over the Iran war, celebrated Miller's promotion with a post reading, Patriots in control.

Susie Wiles Steps Down as Chief of Staff

The chief of staff typically wields great influence as the president's gatekeeper. The person manages White House staff, organizes the president's time and schedule, and maintains contact with other government departments and lawmakers. Wiles, 69, submitted her resignation Thursday night and will move to Trump's political operation, according to a White House official. The veteran Florida political operative was the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff.

She brought decades of political experience and was regarded as running a more disciplined operation than some prior top aides. She maintained her role even while undergoing treatment earlier this year for early-stage breast cancer. Wiles rarely challenged Trump's policies but brought discipline to an often chaotic operation and was seen as a voice of reason. Her exit raises questions about who will play her role.

Trump ran through four chiefs of staff, an unusually high number, during his 2017-2021 term, as they struggled to rein in the unpredictable president. White House officials say Miller's choice suggests Trump will take an aggressive approach to domestic policy and politics. The move signals a more aggressive White House as Trump faces a Democratic-led Congress and possible investigations, while Wiles moves to Trump's political team.