Trump Approval Hits Lows as US Voters Face Critical Midterm Election

US voters head to the polls on Nov 3, 2026, to judge Donald Trump's second term. Deep frustration over the war with Iran and rising fuel prices threaten Republican control of Congress.

US voters are preparing to deliver a decisive verdict on the first two years of President Donald Trump's second term during the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026. Non-partisan analysts and current polling data suggest that Democrats hold a favorable position to reclaim the House of Representatives, while the balance of power in the Senate remains highly uncertain.

The political atmosphere is dominated by widespread voter frustration regarding the ongoing war with Iran and the subsequent surge in domestic fuel prices. President Donald Trump's approval rating has plummeted to near his all-time lows, a decline attributed directly to these economic pressures and the geopolitical conflict that began in February. This discontent has created a challenging environment for Republican candidates across the nation.

Also read Trump Approval Stagnates as Midterm Polls Show Tightening Race

How The Midterm Verdict Will Reshape Power

All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives are up for election, along with 35 of the 100 Senate seats. To gain control of the House, Democrats must flip at least three seats. For the Senate, the Democratic Party needs to win at least four seats to secure a majority. A Democratic victory in either chamber would likely trigger immediate investigations into the Trump administration, which Democrats describe as involving self-dealing.

A Democratic-controlled Senate would also possess the power to block presidential appointments, including potential US Supreme Court nominations if vacancies arise. However, Democrats face a narrow margin for error. The party must defend all of its current seats while simultaneously winning in states that previously voted for Trump by double-digit margins, including Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas.

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Trump Campaigns on Base Mobilization And Attacks

President Donald Trump has remained the central figure in this election cycle, urging supporters to treat the vote as a personal referendum on his leadership. He has conducted more than two dozen campaign rallies since the start of October, mostly in states he won easily in the 2024 election, highlighting the defensive posture of the Republican Party. Trump has aggressively characterized Democratic candidates as radical and un-American, claiming in a speech on Monday in Washington that the opposition has nominated the most extreme slate in history.

Despite these efforts, opinion polls indicate that affordability remains the top concern for voters. Many Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump has handled economic issues, pointing to his sweeping tariff policies and the military action against Iran as primary drivers of increased domestic costs. Republican candidates have struggled to distance themselves from the President, who demands strict fealty from his political allies and rarely acknowledges mistakes.

High-Profile Senate Races Dominate The Narrative

The battle for Senate control is unfolding across nearly ten closely contested statewide races, with the Michigan contest serving as a critical test of Republican strategy. In Michigan, the race between progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican former US Representative Mike Rogers received a significant shock on Sunday. Democrat Haley Stevens, who narrowly lost to El-Sayed in the primary, endorsed Rogers in a surprising reversal, highlighting the intense competition in this battleground state.

The Michigan race also represents a broader ideological test regarding identity-based political attacks. Abdul El-Sayed would be the nation's first Muslim senator if elected, and his victory would likely energize the Democratic left wing ahead of the 2028 presidential election. The Republican campaign has focused heavily on identity politics, aiming to capitalize on El-Sayed's criticism of Israel and his support for liberal policies such as universal healthcare.

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Controversies And Turmoil Mark Other Key Races

The Alaska Senate race has been engulfed in turmoil following reports from the New York Times that the campaign of Democratic candidate Mary Peltola helped recruit a third candidate with the same name as her Republican opponent, Dan Sullivan. Mary Peltola has denied any involvement in this scheme. The Justice Department under President Donald Trump has launched a criminal probe into the allegations and filed a lawsuit to block the certification of election results, although a judge has dismissed that legal effort.

Meanwhile, the Texas Senate race continues to captivate the Democratic Party, offering another opportunity to challenge Republican dominance in a traditionally conservative state. Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico faces a steep uphill battle, but the contest remains a symbol of hope for Democrats seeking to expand their influence in the South. As Election Day approaches, the combination of economic anxiety and intense political maneuvering will determine the future trajectory of American governance.