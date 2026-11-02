Trump Approval Stagnates as Midterm Polls Show Tightening Race

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals President Donald Trump's approval rating remains at a record low ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, while Democratic support shows signs of strengthening against Republicans.

President Donald Trump maintained an approval rating near historic lows as the United States approached the November 2, 2026, midterm elections, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday.

The survey indicates that a significant portion of the American electorate intends to use their congressional ballots to express opposition to the Republican president rather than support for his policies or party.

Polling Data Shows Narrowing Gap

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The results of the five-day nationwide poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos provide early indicators that the political contest is becoming more competitive as Election Day nears. Data from the survey suggests that the political momentum may be shifting slightly, with the race between the two major parties tightening in the final days before voting begins.

Specifically, forty-six percent of registered voters stated they would choose Democratic candidates in the congressional elections. In contrast, thirty-eight percent indicated they would support Republican candidates. This eight percentage point advantage for the Democrats represents a narrower margin compared to the previous week when the Democratic lead stood at eleven points.

Generic Ballot Reflects National Sentiment

These figures stem from a generic ballot question, a standard polling metric that gauges overall public sentiment regarding which party voters prefer to hold power in Congress. While this metric offers a broad view of national political attitudes, it does not account for the specific nuances of individual state or district races that ultimately determine control of the legislative chambers.

The United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives operate under different structural advantages that can influence outcomes beyond national polling trends. Republicans currently hold certain structural advantages in the electoral map that generic national polls cannot fully capture or predict for specific local contests.

Independents Vote Against Leadership

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Approval of the job performance within the White House remained stagnant at thirty-two percent for Donald Trump, unchanged from the previous week. This figure sits just above the record-low reading of thirty-one percent recorded two weeks ago, highlighting persistent dissatisfaction among the broader population regarding presidential leadership during this midterm cycle.

Among the critical demographic of independent registered voters, fifty percent viewed their upcoming congressional vote as a direct vote against Donald Trump. Only thirteen percent of independents considered their ballot a vote for the president, while thirty-three percent stated that the president was not a factor in their decision-making process.

Survey Methodology and Scope

The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed a sample of one thousand, seven hundred and sixty-five United States adults conducted entirely online. The statistical margin of error for these findings is two percentage points, providing a reliable snapshot of voter sentiment during this critical pre-election period.

As the election approaches, these data points suggest that while the Republican party holds structural advantages in specific districts, the broader national mood appears to favor Democratic gains, driven largely by voter desire to counter the current administration's influence on the legislative agenda.