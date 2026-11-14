Trump Asks Supreme Court to Limit Judges' Power to Halt Federal Agency Rules

Trump's Justice Department asks the Supreme Court to curb judges' power to block federal agency rules for everyone, not just the plaintiffs who sued.

The Trump administration is asking the US Supreme Court to restrict another tool that federal judges use to block presidential policies. In an appeal filed by the Justice Department of President Donald Trump, the administration urges the justices to curtail the long-standing ability of courts to halt the actions of federal agencies. The appeal is pending before the Supreme Court and was reported on November 14.

The move follows a 2025 Supreme Court ruling that limited nationwide injunctions, often called 'universal' injunctions, which can block the government from enforcing a policy against anyone. That ruling left a separate judicial power untouched, and the new appeal targets that remaining authority in a further challenge to judicial oversight of the executive branch.

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How the Agency Rule Challenge Works

The Justice Department argues that courts should not be able to shut down an agency's regulation entirely. Instead, the administration says any relief granted by a judge should apply only to the specific plaintiffs in a given case. Under that approach, a rule could remain enforced against everyone else even after a judge has found it unlawful.

The lawsuits at the center of the dispute are brought under the Administrative Procedure Act, a federal law enacted in 1946. The statute governs how federal agencies operate, including how their regulations are implemented. Judges and appeals courts have long relied on the law's directive to 'hold unlawful and set aside' agency regulations they deem illegal, which invalidates those rules on a universal basis.

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The new appeal arises from a challenge brought by Texas medical providers. They contested federal rules that implement a statute Trump signed into law during his first term to limit unexpected medical bills. The case is one part of what the administration describes as a broader effort to make it harder for the judiciary to impede executive actions.

Positions of Legal Experts and Critics

Aditya Bamzai, a University of Virginia expert in administrative law, said that a win for Trump in the case could allow the US government to keep enforcing rules broadly against everyone except the plaintiffs. Bamzai said this could last for years while litigation plays out, even after judges have deemed those rules unlawful. He added that whether someone likes or dislikes that flexibility may depend on whether they like or dislike a particular administration's policies.

Ronald Levin, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis, defended the judicial tool. Levin said that when an agency adopts a rule that has been held unlawful, sometimes the only sensible solution is to remove it from the books. He argued that a food-safety rule or an auto-safety manufacturing rule cannot apply to only some companies. Levin also said the tool should not be used in every case, but that there are cases where the need for it is compelling.

Proponents of the existing judicial power include numerous state governments that regularly sue the federal government. They describe the tool as an essential bulwark against executive overreach. Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump and his allies have criticized judges who have impeded his policies, at times calling some of them radical or corrupt.

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Lawsuits Targeting Immigration and Research Policies

Since Trump returned to office, his administration has faced hundreds of lawsuits challenging its moves on immigration, mass deportation, diversity initiatives and transgender rights. Many of these cases have invoked the Administrative Procedure Act. Plaintiffs have used the law to challenge the termination of humanitarian legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants living in the United States.

Other plaintiffs have used the same law to fight major cuts to research grants related to racial minorities or LGBT people. Additional suits have targeted the use of a mass voter verification system to conduct sweeping citizenship checks. Each of these cases shows how the judicial tool at issue could shape the reach of federal policies if the Supreme Court grants the administration's request.

The Supreme Court is expected to consider whether to take up the Texas medical providers case early next year. The outcome will determine whether judges retain the ability to set aside agency regulations for everyone, or whether relief will be limited to the parties who bring a challenge.