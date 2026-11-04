Trump Attacks Fox News Ratings Loyalty Amid Midterm Elections

US President Donald Trump criticized Fox News on Truth Social on Nov 3, blaming ratings drops on loyalty issues during US midterm elections.

US President Donald Trump directed a series of scathing posts at Fox News on Nov 3. He blamed the channel's recent ratings decline on a perceived lack of loyalty to his administration during the US midterm elections.

Trump Posts Attack Fox Loyalty

The 80-year-old president took to his Truth Social network to voice his frustration. He posted three angry messages in quick succession targeting the conservative cable news outlet. Trump claimed the network's ratings were way down because they were AGAINST him personally rather than due to broader market factors.

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In one specific post sent as the first polls closed, Trump stated that Fox News was way down by 27 percent. He argued this drop occurred because the network spent too much time covering what he called the Trump Deranged Dumocrats. He also described one host as DUMB AS A ROCK in a separate message.

Trump further criticized a Fox poll of voter opinions, labeling it always the worst. His online attacks served as a clear signal of early frustration. This occurred while he was watching the midterm election results unfold at the White House on Nov 3.

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Midterm Stakes and White House Mood

The midterm elections are deciding whether Republicans keep control of Congress. These results will shape the rest of Trump's second term significantly. The White House mood was cautiously optimistic among officials despite the president's public anger.

One official told AFP that the president has left it all out on the field. They claimed he did everything that was needed for the campaign. The official insisted Republicans are in a better spot now than they were four weeks ago before the vote.

However, polls showed a different picture for the GOP. Democrats appeared to have a good chance of seizing the House of Representatives. They also had a possibility of winning control of the Senate from the Republicans.

Voter Anger and Legislative Threats

Several key issues are driving voter sentiment in this election cycle. Anger over the economy is a major factor influencing the electorate. The Iran war is also contributing to dissatisfaction with the current administration among many voters.

Trump had held near-daily rallies in the month before the midterms. He urged Republicans to pretend he was on the ballot. This strategy was intended to boost turnout and support for congressional candidates.

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Despite his campaigning efforts, the president threatened consequences for a Democratic victory. In a telephone interview with the CBS network on Nov 3, Trump vowed to be Mr Veto. He promised to block any Democratic legislation if they win control of Congress.

Election Night Reception and Next Steps

Trump held an election night viewing reception for key government figures. The event took place in the East Room of the White House. Cabinet members and administration officials were invited to attend.

The official told AFP that the reception was hosted shortly after Trump's online attacks. The gathering was meant to unite the administration as results came in. The event highlighted the tension between public criticism and private strategy.

The results of this election will determine the legislative landscape for the remainder of the term. Control of Congress will impact the ability of the executive branch to pass laws. The upcoming sessions will test the relationship between the White House and the new Congress composition.