President Donald Trump awarded former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour, at a closed White House ceremony on Nov 24. Giuliani, 82, was praised for leading New York after the Sept 11 attacks, while his later election fraud claims led to a US$148 million defamation judgment and disbarment.

President Donald Trump on Nov 24 awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour, to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The ceremony was held in the White House Oval Office and was closed to the press. Giuliani, 82, is a close Trump ally and a fellow New Yorker. Trump has called Giuliani the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot. Giuliani led America's largest city from 1994 to 2001.

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Rudy Giuliani Known For Crime Crackdown And 911 Response

He is perhaps best known for cracking down on New York's organised crime, including the notorious mafia, and for handling the aftermath of the Sept 11, 2001, attacks. Giuliani said in a statement that he was honoured by the award. He said he shares the credit with all the men and women who worked with him, disagreed with him, and loved him, particularly those who lost their lives in the causes they undertook together.

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In a post on X from the medal ceremony, he said doing the right thing for others has been his guiding light. White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said in a statement that Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a dedicated public servant whose decisive leadership has left a lasting impact on New York City and our nation.

The event was closed to the press, but Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, described it afterward as a special honour that was tough to put into words. Andrew Giuliani was asked whether he was surprised at Tuesday's honour given the controversy surrounding his father in recent years, including his disbarment. He said he was proud of how his father defended Trump.

He said he thinks what Rudy Giuliani has done over the last six years will go down in history as one of the most important legal jobs that has ever been done by any attorney. Rudy Giuliani's public life has undergone a rise and fall in recent years. After leading the nation's biggest city through Sept 11, he mounted a brief campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, becoming one of the most recognisable US political figures.

Giuliani Sued And Disbarred Over 2020 Election Claims

He later served as Trump's personal attorney. As Trump's personal lawyer, Giuliani was a central figure in efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Courts rejected the fraud claims he advanced, and two former Georgia election workers won a US$148 million defamation judgment against him. That is about S$191 million.

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Giuliani was later sanctioned by courts and disbarred in New York and Washington for repeatedly making false statements about the election. He was also indicted on charges related to the 2020 election in Arizona. Trump pardoned him in 2025, according to the current article. Trump said last year he would award the medal to Giuliani, shortly after Giuliani was seriously injured in a car crash.

Trump Awards Medals To Posthumous Recipients In Second Term

In his second term, Trump has awarded the medal posthumously to Welles Crowther, an equities trader who became known as the man in the red bandanna after rescuing several people in the Sept 11 attacks. Trump also posthumously honoured Charlie Kirk, the assassinated activist who had inspired a generation of young conservatives and pushed the nation's politics to the right. Trump has awarded a string of presidential medals going back to his first term.

Recipients include golf legend Tiger Woods, ex-football coach Lou Holtz and conservative economist Arthur Laffer. They also include New York Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who got the award during the 2020 State of the Union.