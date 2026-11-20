Financial records show US President Donald Trump purchased up to 265,000 in Nvidia shares in September, just before reports of CEO Jensen Huang's alleged ties to a Chinese spy surfaced.

US President Donald Trump purchased up to 265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold 15,000 worth in September, according to financial disclosure forms released by the US Office of Government Ethics on Thursday, November 19. These transactions occurred weeks before public reports emerged linking Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to an alleged Chinese spy.

Timeline of Stock Transactions

The disclosure, signed by President Trump on November 1, details hundreds of trades executed during September. In addition to the Nvidia positions, the President bought up to 315,000 in shares of SpaceX, a military contractor led by former adviser Elon Musk. The White House stated that these investments were managed by third-party financial institutions that replicate recognized indexes like the Schwab 1000.

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Previous reporting from Reuters indicated that the President also engaged in significant Nvidia trading in August, buying up to 1.6 million and selling 1 million. Federal regulations require officials to use value ranges when declaring assets, which makes determining the precise monetary impact of these specific trades difficult for external observers and analysts.

Government Ethics and Management

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle released a statement clarifying that neither President Trump nor any family member has the ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding portfolio investments. The administration emphasized that independent managers handle all buy and sell decisions. This defense comes as lawmakers increasingly question the President's knowledge of Huang's personal life and its potential implications for national security policy.

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The Allegations Against Jensen Huang

The controversy centers on a romantic relationship between CEO Jensen Huang and a woman accused of spying for Beijing. Reuters has not independently confirmed that the woman is an actual spy, but the allegations have triggered heightened scrutiny of Nvidia. The New York Times reported that President Trump was briefed in 2025 on the relationship and intelligence suggesting the woman provided information to the Chinese government. Despite this briefing, the President stated he was amazed by the allegations and chose not to take immediate action at that time.

Impact on Chip Export Policies

These personal developments are unfolding against a backdrop of strict US export controls aimed at limiting China's access to advanced computing power. Nvidia is the world's leading maker of AI chips, which are critical for developing cutting-edge artificial intelligence systems. The Trump administration recently announced further restrictions on shipments to Southeast Asian countries, a strategy designed to close loopholes used by Chinese firms to access computing power.

Future Regulatory Scrutiny

US government officials are currently weighing policies that could significantly shape Nvidia's future, particularly regarding the export of its most advanced hardware. While Nvidia executives have argued for broader access to Chinese markets, the administration remains focused on preventing the technology from being used to build superior AI tools or weapons. The intersection of personal financial disclosures, executive conduct, and geopolitical strategy continues to draw intense attention from the public and political observers alike.