Trump Cabinet Meets to Finalize Iran War Deal Amid Political and Strategic Challenges

President Donald Trump meets with his Cabinet to discuss an emerging agreement with Iran to end hostilities, focusing on nuclear concessions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while facing criticism over potential Iranian empowerment and election-year pressures.

President Donald Trump is convening his Cabinet amid tense negotiations to end the war with Iran , a conflict that has become politically fraught for Republicans.

While Trump projects confidence in securing a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and limit Iran's nuclear capabilities, the path forward remains uncertain. Recent US airstrikes on Iranian targets have complicated talks, with Iran accusing the US of acting in bad faith. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that discussions would continue for several more days, but even some of Trump's allies are expressing concern that the emerging terms mirror the Obama-era nuclear agreement, which Trump previously abandoned.

Critics argue the deal may leave Iran emboldened despite concessions. The core of the negotiation centers on Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which currently stands at 440.9 kilograms of up to 60% purity-a short step from weapons-grade levels. Under the proposed framework, Tehran would agree to surrender this material in exchange for sanctions relief, though specifics on disposal-whether dilution, transfer to a third country, or destruction in place-are still being hammered out.

Trump has signaled a shift from his earlier demand for US custody of the uranium, now suggesting it could be destroyed under international observation. This issue, along with unresolved questions about the scope of a ceasefire-particularly whether it would constrain Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon-adds layers of complexity to the diplomatic effort. The political stakes are immense, with midterm elections approaching and Republicans anxious about voter sentiment amid rising fuel prices.

Trump's eagerness to declare victory risks a rushed agreement that satisfies neither domestic critics nor regional security concerns. The draft memorandum of understanding acknowledges Israel's right to self-defense, potentially allowing ongoing operations in Lebanon, while attempting to freeze US-Iran hostilities. Yet the lack of clarity on enforcement timelines and verification mechanisms raises doubts about the durability of any settlement.

As talks enter a critical phase, the president must balance the desire for a swift resolution against the long-term implications for nonproliferation and US credibility in the Middle East





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