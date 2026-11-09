Trump Defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Amid Spy Allegations and Announces Board Investigation

President Trump defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as an honorable individual despite reports of a suspected spy connection, while Nvidia announced an internal investigation into the matter.

President Donald Trump has publicly defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling him a "fine person" and stating that he should remain in his role as chief executive officer.

This statement comes amidst mounting reports alleging that the tech executive was involved with a suspected Chinese spy. Trump emphasized his support for Huang, praising his contributions to the United States and its technological leadership. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, November 8, before returning to Washington, the President said, "I have not spoken to him about it.

Also read Nvidia Board Launches Independent Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang Over Foreign Intelligence Report

" He explained his position by adding, "I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on. " He further described Huang as "an honourable guy" who has "done an amazing job for our country. " Nvidia announced on the same day that its board of directors will initiate a formal investigation. The probe aims to determine whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

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Reports Link CEO to Chinese Spy Agency

This decision follows media reports that alleged the CEO had a close personal relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who was passing information to Beijing. US intelligence officials had previously informed the Trump administration that a woman close to Huang was working for a Chinese spy agency. According to reports, this individual was recruited to collect sensitive information on the Nvidia chief. The New York Times first broke these details, raising significant national security concerns about the company's leadership.

On November 8, the newspaper reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had overseen the production of a secret memo detailing US concerns regarding the situation. This high-level government interest underscores the seriousness with which the administration is viewing the alleged espionage attempts. When pressed on whether he believed there might be innocent explanations for Huang's associations, Trump remarked, "I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it.

" He added, "I hope everything's fine," indicating a cautious but supportive stance pending the outcome of the investigation. Journalists also asked the President if he planned to include Huang on his upcoming trip to Asia later in November. Trump responded, "I don't know, but I'd certainly take him.

Nvidia Board Begins Formal Probe

" This comment suggests that despite the controversy, the President does not view the allegations as disqualifying for Huang's professional duties at this time. The allegations have cast a shadow over Nvidia's operations, given its pivotal role in global artificial intelligence and computing markets. The company is currently facing scrutiny not just on operational matters, but on the personal security and intelligence vetting of its highest executive.

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The board's investigation will likely examine the nature of Huang's interactions with the individuals in question. It will also assess whether any proprietary or sensitive corporate data was compromised during these alleged contacts. The findings could have significant implications for the company's standing in international markets. As the investigation proceeds, the White House has maintained a public posture of support for Huang.

The President's comments reflect a desire to avoid premature judgment while acknowledging the serious nature of the intelligence reports. The situation remains fluid as more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.