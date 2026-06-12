Trump Calls Off Strikes on Iran, Claims Negotiation Breakthrough Amid Shifting Threats

US President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of new military strikes on Iran, citing a significant breakthrough in negotiations. This follows earlier threats to escalate the conflict by seizing Iran's oil industry. The statement came after days of heightened tensions that saw the US and Iran exchange attacks, pushing the region close to full-scale war. A deal is reportedly close to finalisation to extend a fragile ceasefire, giving more time to negotiate over Iran's nuclear programme and control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. However, contradictions in the US position and unresolved issues remain major obstacles. Iran's Foreign Ministry acknowledged progress but noted turbulence due to shifting American stances. The conflict, which began with a US-Israel joint attack on February 28, has disrupted global energy supplies and raised concerns about a wider regional war. Israel maintains it is not a party to the emerging US-Iran agreement, while Iran links any settlement to the end of fighting in Lebanon involving its ally Hezbollah.

A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran on Thursday (June 11). DUBAI - US President Donald Trump said Thursday (June 11) he had called off new military strikes on Iran, claiming a breakthrough in negotiations to end the war just hours after the American leader threatened to escalate the conflict by seizing control of Iran's oil industry.

Trump has said multiple times in recent weeks that the warring parties have been on the cusp of a deal without anything coming to fruition. A spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a live phone call on state television that mediators were active and nothing had been finalized to end the conflict that began Feb 28 when the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran.

Trump opened an Oval Office event Thursday afternoon saying: "We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran.

" He offered scant details, other than to say he expects an agreement to extend a fragile ceasefire that started in April to be finalised "over the next few days". Extending the terms of the ceasefire gives US leaders more time to negotiate over Iran's nuclear programme, the main reason Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used to justify launching the war.

Netanyahu's office said Thursday that Israel is not a party to the emerging agreement between the US and Iran. The announcement came after two days of back-and-forth attacks between the US and Iran had pushed the Middle East closer to the resumption of a full-scale war. Trump had threatened further escalation earlier Thursday, posting on social media that the US would hit Iran "very hard tonight" and take "total control" of its oil and gas industries.

A few hours later, Trump posted on social media that significant points in the negotiations "have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved". Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said in his phone call on state television that the text of a deal is "mostly finalised".

"The problem is that the contradictions in America's position have caused turbulence to this process," he said Thursday night. A major sticking point in negotiations has been Iran's nuclear programme, which the US and Israel fear could lead to an atomic weapon, but which Tehran says is for peaceful purposes. Another key issue is Iran's stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for transporting oil and natural gas.

Trump's rapid shift Thursday from dire threats to promoting peace negotiations again underscored his whipsaw approach to the war. He suggested on Monday that a deal to end the conflict could be reached in a matter of days. The first involved attacks between Iran and Israel, followed by the two rounds of fire between the US and Iran, which targeted countries where US troops are based.

The US strikes began after Trump blamed Iran for downing an American attack helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Foreign Ministry said the US attacks had "effectively rendered the ceasefire ... meaningless," without saying it was abandoning it.

After Trump threatened more attacks were to come on Thursday, Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, responded on social media that "wrong strategies and impulsive decisions" would wreak havoc on energy markets and "create an endless quagmire that you will be stuck in for years". In April, he warned Iran that "a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again" if it didn't agree to his terms, before extending a ceasefire.

Iran's monthslong disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has crimped global energy supplies, driven up fuel prices and made food and other basics more expensive well beyond the region. Trump had threatened Thursday to seize Kharg Island, the heart of Iran's oil industry, through which 90 per cent of its exports pass.

But Trump himself soon voiced doubts about taking over the oil terminal, saying in an interview with Fox News: "I don't know that America has the stomach for it, to be honest.

" "I don't want to have boots on the ground," Trump said. "But if I wanted to, we could put a small group of soldiers and take over the place. "US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a social media post that the US would extract funds from frozen Iranian accounts to offset the costs of damage to American allies and any tolls Iran imposes for ships to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Beyond the deadlock over the strait, the two sides also remain at odds over Iran's nuclear programme. The US and Israel fear Tehran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium could be used to build an atomic weapon. Iran has insisted that any deal to end the war must also end fighting in Lebanon between its ally militia Hezbollah and Israe





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