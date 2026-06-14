Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday with Controversial UFC Event at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump marks his 80th birthday with an unprecedented Ultimate Fighting Championship event on the White House South Lawn, drawing both praise and criticism amid ongoing conflicts.

Donald Trump celebrates his 80th birthday on Sunday in typically forceful style, as the oldest US president ever to take office hosts the unprecedented UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House .

Fourteen Ultimate Fighting Championship stars will battle in a giant arena called The Claw, costing US$60 million, on the South Lawn. The event is tied to the 250th anniversary of US independence but happens to fall on the day Trump enters his ninth decade. Critics have derided the violent extravaganza in America's most famous backyard, saying it is in poor taste during a war with Iran that has sent prices soaring for ordinary people.

Trump may clinch a long-sought peace deal with Iran on his big day, although Tehran has cast doubt on that timing. The billionaire president, who has deep ties with a sport whose young male fans reflect his own political base, defended the UFC event as a unique spectacle. This is going to be an event you are really going to like, Trump said as he hosted some of the muscle-bound, bare-knuckle fighters in the Oval Office in May.

The way we look at this is we have an unbelievable, incredibly unique opportunity to celebrate this country and our athletes, Borsari told a news conference this week. In a dramatic touch, some of the top fighters taking part in Sunday's event are reportedly set to emerge from the Oval Office itself before marching out to the historic South Lawn.

The fights themselves will take place in the Octagon, an eight-sided wire mesh cage, surrounded by seats for more than 4,000 spectators. UFC combatant Michael Chandler, who is fighting on Sunday, said it was the biggest fight event in combat sports history. We are not in politics in any way but we have the opportunity to be exposed to the eyes of the world, we have to take it, he told AFP earlier this month.

The UFC Fan Fest on the White House Ellipse ahead of Sunday's fight on the South Lawn drew crowds. There will be a nod to the 250th celebrations with historical vignettes between bouts, Axios reported, and there will also be military bands, a US military flyover and parachute display and a 10-minute fireworks finale. Another battle has already been won.

A US judge on Friday rejected a bid by two local residents to halt the fight on the grounds that the event was corrupt. The fighters are being weighed in outside the Lincoln Memorial, and there is space for some 125,000 people to watch the event on giant screens on the National Mall.

Trump loves to compare his virility to Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, who was forced to drop his bid for a second term after a disastrous debate with the Republican. But from bruised hands to a vein condition in his legs and apparent sleepiness in meetings, Trump has also had a number of issues, even though his doctor says he is in excellent health.

Trump admitted that he was not happy about that birthday that I am having, in a video posted by one of his officials this week. It is not a number I like, but I am here nevertheless. In fact the former reality TV star will be front and center throughout the gore and glitz, as he always is.

He is treating the presidency the way he treats his previous career, a big flashy show, Peter Loge, director of George Washington University School of Media, told AFP. For his last birthday, Trump oversaw an unprecedented military parade in Washington, marking the 250th anniversary of the US army.

The UFC Freedom 250 event underscores Trump's penchant for spectacle and his connection to the sport's fan base, while drawing sharp criticism from opponents who see it as an inappropriate use of the White House during times of national crisis





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Donald Trump UFC 80Th Birthday White House Controversy

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