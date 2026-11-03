Trump Says Deal Made to Stop $4 Billion in Annual Aid to Israel by End of Year

President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt $4 billion in annual funding to Israel after this year, while continuing weapons sales, a move critics call an Election Day ploy.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would stop US$4 billion in annual funding to Israel after this year.

The announcement came as US voters headed to the polls for midterm elections that will decide whether Trump's Republicans lose control of Congress. Trump told Fox News' Fox and Friends that Israel no longer needed the funding and that some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using the financial support to criticize Republicans.

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He cast the move as partly meant to take away a bad talking point he said left-wing Democrats had used against Republicans over support for military assistance to Israel. Trump did not provide details or explain how the funding would be halted at the end of the year. The Memorandum of Understanding that provides US$3.8 billion in US military aid to Israel each year does not expire until September 2028.

But he seemed to acknowledge that aid to Israel, no longer the solid source of bipartisan consensus it had been for decades, had become a political liability among some voters. Quote from Trump: Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel US$4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping. We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel.

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Now we'll help Israel if they need it. He added that the left used the US funding as a signal of unfairness and that he wanted to take away what he called an easy target. He specifically mentioned Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who is vying to represent Michigan in the Senate and has opposed unconditional military aid to Israel.

Trump Targets Political Liability

Because they don't need it, and because why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like an El-Sayed when they don't need it? Trump said. It's a bad talking point. Analysts suggested his declaration was timed as an Election Day ploy.

Discussions have been under way on how Washington's assistance to Israel would evolve beyond 2028, and Netanyahu had already said he expects US aid to wind down over time. Trump, however, appeared to signal that his mind was made up about what would mark a significant shift in US-Israel relations, even as the two countries remain in conflict with Iran more than eight months after jointly attacking the Islamic Republic.

Jon Alterman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington said: The curious issue is timing. Why did President Trump announce it on Election Day? And why did he announce it amidst speculation that a major joint US-Israeli military strike against Iran may be days away? US public support for Israel has fallen, particularly among Democrats, since Israel's harsh response in Gaza to a deadly Hamas-led cross-border attack in October 2023.

Democrats Gain Ground On Israel

A Quinnipiac University poll in June found 48 per cent of voters and 66 per cent of Democrats believe the US is too supportive of Israel. That is up from 16 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, when the question was first asked in 2017. Polls and analysts say Democrats are likely to wrest control of the House of Representatives from Trump's Republicans in Tuesday's elections. Control of the Senate remains uncertain.

A number of candidates critical of Israel won Democratic primaries over the past year, and even moderate lawmakers have been increasingly willing to challenge longtime US support. Israeli leadership has expressed interest in reducing dependency on American financial support for years. In a May interview with CBS, Netanyahu stated his hope to wean Israel off US military support within a decade.

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He further articulated this goal in a June letter to a US congressman, arguing the time has come for Israel to transition from aid recipient to full partner in regional security. Trump reinforced this narrative by asserting Israel has the capability to procure its own defense systems. He commented that Israel and Europe can purchase whatever weapons they desire, highlighting that the United States manufactures the greatest weapons in the world.

Israel's future leadership is uncertain after an October 27 election in which Netanyahu lost his governing majority but denied his opponents a clear path to unseat him. The results paved the way for protracted negotiations over a new government. Neither the White House nor Netanyahu's office responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

Israeli Opposition Condemns Secrecy

Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of the rival bloc seeking to oust Netanyahu, wrote on X: The fact that the security establishment, along with Israeli citizens, is learning about a change in the strategic relationship framework through the media highlights just how much Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct poses a genuine danger. We can no longer rely on him and must replace him.

Some members of Trump's Make America Great Again movement have also become increasingly critical of Israel, accusing it of having misled the president into believing Iran could easily be defeated. Most Americans oppose the war, which has driven up US gasoline prices and pushed down Trump's approval ratings.

While some US supporters of Israel urged Trump to reconsider and instead phase out the funding gradually, US Representative Ro Khanna, a progressive Democrat from California, said on X that Zero aid Israel would be part of his party's agenda if it wins congressional control. Republican US Representative Don Bacon told CNN: What I really had heartburn about is the Israelis didn't know about it. Congress passed a law in 2020 authorizing the funding for Israel.

Specific Aid Termination Unclear

Despite the President's announcement, it remains unclear exactly which specific funding stream is being terminated. Current frameworks include a memorandum of understanding that provides $3.8 billion in annual US military aid to Israel, scheduled to expire in 2028. Ongoing conversations between Washington and Jerusalem are actively discussing how American assistance should evolve beyond that expiration date.

Trump's claim of a $4 billion annual figure may refer to a broader budgetary allocation or a specific line item not fully detailed in the current public understanding of the $3.8 billion MOU.