Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang returned as CEO on Nov 23 after resigning on Nov 12 amid a scandal over multiple affairs. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance pressured the board, while a Silicon Valley war room lobbied for his reinstatement.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang returned as chief executive on Nov 23, less than two weeks after resigning in a scandal over multiple affairs, following pressure from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The abrupt reversal by Nvidia's board caught even the company's most senior executives by surprise. On the morning of Nov 23, Huang walked into Nvidia's Santa Clara headquarters to rapturous applause from employees lining the walkways above him. He was visibly moved as one colleague threw themselves into his arms for a hug. Huang told employees he had made some very terrible mistakes and was going to work on coming back.

Also read Trump pressed Nvidia board to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang as lawmakers demand answers

In a statement, he said he was honoured to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. The board said it was confident Huang posed no national security risk after input from senior levels of the United States government, but its internal investigation would continue.

Trump Intervenes in Nvidia CEO Scandal

The board had asked the administration for assurance on national security risks, and we gave them the assurance, Trump said, adding he had been speaking to the board directly and indirectly. Trump personally spoke to the board in Huang's defence, triggering an about-face days after it had categorically ruled out a return. Taking credit, Trump told CNBC on Nov 23, I believe my intervention was very important to get Jensen Huang back.

He called the reversal the correct and proper decision. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk and had no evidence he had engaged in unlawful conduct. Trump told CNBC that Huang did nothing wrong, adding: We have to protect our geniuses, and he's certainly a genius. He nevertheless urged Nvidia to continue reviewing its compliance with US export controls.

Trump had been increasingly pushing for Huang's reinstatement over the past few days. As he departed Washington last week for his Asia trip, he said he would not mind seeking Huang's return, saying: I think he learned a big lesson. The seeds of Huang's comeback were sown within hours of his resignation on Nov 12, which came after reports of affairs with a company executive and a woman named Alice Huang, an executive at a Singapore-based Nvidia client called Allies.

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Silicon Valley Leaders Rally Behind Huang

Silicon Valley rallied around him. A small group of Huang's supporters, including Uber founder Travis Kalanick, venture capitalists Gavin Baker, Brad Gerstner and Marc Andreessen, as well as Goldman Sachs executive John Underwood, leapt to action, making the case in public and in private for Huang's reinstatement. Andreessen Horowitz declined to comment. The other members of the group did not respond.

Within 24 hours of Huang's resignation, Baker and Gerstner published an open letter to Nvidia's board urging them to leave all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang. Their effort had Huang's backing, the FT reported last week. On Tuesday, Huang confirmed he was prepared to step back into the role.

While the board's chair Harvey Jones publicly insisted Huang could not return, interim chief executive Colette Kress spent last week looking to steady the ship with a strong quarterly earnings report and promises to expedite pay rises and equity grants as Nvidia shares plummeted. A company all-hands meeting on Wednesday featured a show of unity from its top executive team, to the tune of Tom Petty's I Won't Back Down.

Vance Convinced to Support Tech Executive

Behind the scenes, Huang's allies in his kitchen cabinet began lobbying the White House and other power brokers in Washington. One arranged a phone call between Huang and Vance last week that lasted 45 minutes. During the conversation, Huang defended his positions on US semiconductor export controls and remote access to chips, and his dealings with Megaspeed.

Vance, a former venture capitalist who was mentored by Peter Thiel and has raised millions of dollars from Silicon Valley, was seemingly persuaded by the entreaties of Huang and his allies. Everyone who was important in the tech world was beating his door down, said a person familiar with the matter. He wasn't doing it to help raise dollars. That never even came up.

But he clearly understands that half of US GDP depends on Nvidia right now. The Nasdaq is up 7 per cent. If you think that's happening without Jensen, you're crazy, they added. Over the weekend, Trump and Vance's engagement focused on convincing the board that Huang's affair with Alice Huang did not mean he was exposed as a potential national security risk.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent went out on Sunday to soften his earlier stance, having a week before accused the company of artificially inflating its revenue through illicit China sales and called for a wholesale leadership shake-up. Those involved in the campaign viewed Bessent's reversal as evidence they were making progress. Trump's intervention with the board proved decisive.

On Monday, after Huang was returned to his post, Baker posted on X: This is why America is the greatest country in the world. Great men make great mistakes, said an ally of Huang. But nobody has ever been like this, not Elon Musk, not anyone. All the success we're enjoying, all the tech gains, that's all down to one guy.

Several top leaders from the AI industry hailed his return, including Elon Musk, who said on X: The mistake has been corrected. A petition calling for his reinstatement drew more than 180,000 signatures, including one from Musk, underscoring the unusually strong support for an executive who stepped down amid controversy. There were definitely a lot of people who wanted him back.

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The extent that the administration intervened, the extent that shareholders intervened, it will be impossible to know, said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. Jensen's return is not a total shock, but it does send a troubling message about the state of corporate governance in America, said James St. Aubin, chief investment officer at Ocean Park Asset Management.

Nvidia Faces Ongoing Legal and Security Probes

Clearly, the Trump administration had a big role to play in this decision by effectively immunising Jensen and the board from any involvement by the Justice department. Still, the comeback leaves the semiconductor giant at the heart of the AI boom in treacherous waters. Nvidia and Huang face probes by the FBI and SEC, congressional investigations and difficult questions over governance and Huang's personal connections to a suspected Chinese spy allegedly involved in chip smuggling.

Even after gaining nearly US$1 trillion in market value on the news of Huang's return on Monday, Nvidia is worth about a fifth less than it was a month ago. The reinstatement rippled across markets, with Nvidia set to add US$900 billion to its market value. Shares of Nvidia-backed neocloud companies CoreWeave and Nebius jumped nearly 25 per cent.

The Nvidia board has formed a committee to investigate whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted Huang and is also starting a search to name a new chief compliance officer. The company said Kress would continue as CFO. Nvidia last week also created a committee focused on national security and export controls, while raising its annual sales-growth target and forecasting fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.

The moves come as Nvidia faces heightened scrutiny in Washington over the flow of advanced AI chips to China. US authorities have tightened licensing rules for some chip shipments and overseas data centres serving Chinese companies, while lawmakers are preparing to question Huang, who has pushed for greater access to the Chinese market. A group of US lawmakers criticised the decision to reinstate Huang as CEO.

Huang's abrupt exit from Nvidia had also threatened its business in China, Reuters reported on Nov 23, with some customers there cancelling or hesitating to place orders, jeopardising billions in revenue. His departure reverberated from Silicon Valley to Taipei and Washington. Huang, 63, built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of AI processors, playing a central role in its chip road map, major customer relationships and ties with Washington.

Nvidia Board Faces Shareholder Lawsuits

He ran the chip giant with a hands-on style, overseeing some 60 direct reports and delving into problems across the company. He also used Nvidia's growing cash pile to invest across the AI ecosystem, including in cloud providers CoreWeave and Nebius and suppliers Marvell and Corning. Nvidia is facing a shareholder suit alleging the company and Huang defrauded shareholders by concealing Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman who allegedly had ties with Beijing.

Securities fraud plaintiffs must show that Nvidia and Huang knowingly misled investors, that investors relied on those misleading statements and that those misleading statements artificially inflated the stock. Reuters reported exclusively last week that Huang misled several of the company's leaders, including its general counsel, about the nature of his relationship with Alice Huang.

The company is also facing a so-called derivative lawsuit seeking to hold the board liable for failing to make a good faith effort to oversee the business. Huang's return echoes OpenAI's 2023 saga, when Sam Altman returned as CEO four days after his ouster, following a staff revolt in which nearly all of the startup's more than 700 employees at the time threatened to leave unless he was reinstated.

The reversal underscores Huang's deep influence over Nvidia and raises questions about how dependent one of the world's most valuable companies remains on its co-founder. Corporate America has a long history of calling founders and former bosses back in a crisis, from Steve Jobs at Apple to Bob Iger at Disney. But comebacks after personal misconduct that sparked sweeping regulatory scrutiny are far rarer. Nvidia and a spokesperson for Huang declined to comment.