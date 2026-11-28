The WLFI token tied to World Liberty Financial and Donald Trump crashed 50% overnight to $0.018. Binance settled contracts as the token loses 90% since 2025 launch.

The cryptocurrency token issued by World Liberty Financial, a venture backed by U.S. President Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump, experienced a dramatic 50% value collapse overnight. This sharp decline highlights the extreme volatility surrounding politically connected digital assets and marks a significant downward trend for the WLFI token since its introduction to the market.

WLFI Token Value Collapses Overnight

The WLFI token was valued at approximately $0.018 on Saturday morning, November 28, a steep drop from the $0.039 price recorded just one day earlier. This single-day selloff, which occurred late Friday into early Saturday, represents one of the most severe price drops recorded for a cryptocurrency asset linked to the Trump family. The rapid devaluation underscores the high-risk nature of these investments, where market liquidity and exchange actions can trigger immediate and drastic financial losses for holders.

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Severe Long-Term Decline Since Launch

This recent crash exacerbates an already dire performance trajectory for the World Liberty Financial token, which has lost more than 90% of its total value since it began trading in September 2025. The token has struggled to maintain stability, with the November 2026 decline serving as a stark reminder of the fragility of projects heavily reliant on political branding rather than traditional financial metrics. Investors who entered the market earlier have seen the vast majority of their capital evaporate as the asset failed to sustain any meaningful growth.

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Binance Settles Perpetual Futures Contracts

World Liberty Financial announced on social media that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance had automatically settled and closed all outstanding perpetual futures contracts associated with the WLFI token. This institutional action by Binance, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, likely contributed to the selling pressure that drove prices down. The exchange later issued a statement on X confirming it was aware of the reports regarding WLFI perpetual futures positions, noting that its team was actively reviewing market activity and execution data to ensure compliance and stability.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Investor Losses

The financial downturn occurs amid heightened scrutiny of the Trump family's expanding involvement in the digital asset space. Reuters reported in June that Trump-linked crypto ventures had generated billions of dollars for the family, while many outside investors suffered steep losses. This disparity between insider gains and retail investor losses has fueled criticism and raised questions about the transparency and ethical considerations of politically backed crypto projects. The current market behavior reflects broader concerns about the regulatory environment and the potential for conflicts of interest in the cryptocurrency sector.