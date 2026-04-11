Former President Donald Trump stated the United States has already won the conflict with Iran, regardless of the outcome of ongoing talks. He also criticized NATO allies and discussed U.S. actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters, former President Donald Trump declared the United States had already achieved victory in the ongoing conflict with Iran , regardless of the outcome of any potential negotiations. This statement came amid reports of U.S.- Iran talks being held in Islamabad, Pakistan, led by Vice President JD Vance on the U.S. side. Trump's assertion that 'we've won' underscored his perspective on the situation, emphasizing military dominance.

The former President's remarks also touched on the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil transit, and the U.S. Navy's actions in the area. Trump highlighted the deployment of minesweepers to clear the strait, even though the U.S. itself doesn't heavily rely on it for its own oil transport. He also criticized NATO allies for their perceived inaction during the conflict, expressing his ongoing frustration with their lack of involvement and advance consultation. This statement reflects Trump's consistent stance on international relations, characterized by a focus on American strength and a critical view of alliances.\The context for Trump's comments was the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran, which had entered a second day in Islamabad. While the specifics of the negotiations remain unclear, Trump's words suggest a belief that the U.S. had already achieved its strategic objectives, regardless of any agreement reached. The denial by Iran of the US military's statement regarding the transit of US Navy warships through the Strait of Hormuz added another layer of complexity to the situation. The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is strategically vital for global oil shipments. The presence of mines and the potential for disruptions to shipping lanes raise concerns about energy security and international trade. Trump's comments on this front emphasized the US commitment to securing the strait for the benefit of other countries, while also showcasing American military capabilities. The former President's remarks, as always, are likely to be debated and interpreted in various ways. \Trump’s remarks indicate a firm belief in a U.S. victory and a critical view of how international alliances function. He framed the situation as a win for the U.S., emphasizing its military prowess in the region. This is coupled with criticism of NATO allies, reflecting his historical tendency to challenge the established norms of international alliances. This approach often prioritizes bilateral relationships and expresses a preference for strong, independent action, a contrast to multilateral strategies. The US's actions in the Strait of Hormuz serve as an example of his vision of America's role on the world stage, acting as a guarantor of global stability and ensuring the smooth flow of crucial resources. While the formal negotiations proceed, Trump's statements set the stage for continued debate regarding the path forward in US-Iran relations, as well as the future role of the U.S. in the Middle East





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