President Trump marked Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery by defending the unpopular Iran war and said it would end soon, while the Kennedy family asked a court to block a triumphal arch he plans near the cemetery.

US President Donald Trump used the Veterans Day commemoration on Wednesday, Nov 11 at Arlington National Cemetery just outside Washington to defend the war against Iran, an increasingly unpopular conflict that he said would end soon and make the world a much safer and better place.

The war, which began on Feb 28 with US and Israeli strikes against Iran, has so far cost the lives of 23 US service members and wounded several hundred more, according to the latest Pentagon figures. Trump said in his remarks that the conflict was started not by Washington but by Tehran, which has been waging war on America since 1979. He stressed that US forces were acting in order to halt Iran's capacity to build a nuclear weapon.

Also read Americans Demand Congress End Iran War and Repeal Trump Tariffs

Trump Praises American Warriors

The bravery and skill of our amazing American warriors has absolutely been incredible, Trump said in the address before troops, veterans and top officials in his administration. When this conflict is over, and it will be soon, the entire world will be a much safer and better place, more peaceful place, and a place without the kind of danger that we had to suffer. Trump did not set out a specific end date beyond the word soon.

Advertisement

He also name-checked Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was in attendance, saying he had done a fantastic job. Earlier in the day, Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, a sacred symbol for America's lost service members.

The address came as the war has grown increasingly unpopular, and the gap between the president's framing of the conflict and public opposition sits at the centre of the political debate over the Iran conflict. The report notes allegations that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth waged war without congressional authorisation and abused his powers as Pentagon chief. These are allegations rather than established findings, and the excerpt does not identify every party who made them.

Trump Promises Arlington Arch

The coverage sets Trump's account that Tehran started the conflict against the wider picture of a war that has grown increasingly unpopular. During his remarks on Nov 11, Trump brought up the issue of the 250-foot-tall (76m) triumphal arch he hopes to build just outside Arlington National Cemetery, saying it would be dedicated soon.

On Nov 10, the family of John F. Kennedy asked a court to prevent construction of the arch, arguing the massive structure would block views of and cast shadows over the gravesites of the slain president and other Kennedy relatives buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The project also faces lawsuits from a group of veterans, the city of Washington and the state of Virginia.

Advertisement

The report does not indicate how these legal challenges will affect the timing of the arch's planned dedication. Trump, 80, has promoted the arch as a major project near the cemetery, but the legal challenges have raised questions about when or whether the dedication will take place. The Veterans Day ceremony drew troops, veterans and senior officials in the administration, and Trump used the setting to praise American warriors and to defend the war's aims.

Political Debate Over War Begins

He said the conflict was launched by Tehran and that US forces were acting to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon, a rationale he has repeated as the war has become more divisive at home. Public opposition to the war has grown, and the political debate has focused on the president's account of how the conflict began and on allegations involving Hegseth.

Trump's remarks did not address the lawsuits over the arch or the allegations against Hegseth beyond praising him. The Kennedy family's request and the other legal challenges remain pending, and the report does not say how they will affect the planned dedication.