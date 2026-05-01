Trump Demands ABC Fire Jimmy Kimmel Following Mock Dinner and Security Scare

Donald Trump is once again publicly attacking Jimmy Kimmel, calling for his firing from ABC after the late-night host's parody of the White House Correspondents' Dinner and following an alleged attempted security breach. Trump claims Kimmel's jokes are hateful, divisive, and potentially incite violence.

Former President Donald Trump has reignited his public feud with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel , demanding his dismissal from ABC News. This latest outburst stems from Kimmel's recent parody of the White House Correspondents' Dinner , where the comedian delivered a series of pointed jokes targeting both the former president and First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump alleges that Kimmel's rhetoric is not merely unfunny but actively dangerous, contributing to a climate of division and potentially inciting violence. He specifically referenced a recent incident where an individual attempted to enter a secure event armed with multiple weapons, drawing a direct line between Kimmel's commentary and the alleged assailant's actions. The former president characterized Kimmel as 'seriously unfunny' and highlighted the show's reportedly low television ratings, suggesting ABC should prioritize public sentiment and terminate his employment.

The core of the dispute lies in Kimmel's jokes during the mock White House Correspondents' Dinner. The comedian made several references to the Trump family, including a particularly controversial remark about Melania Trump appearing as an 'expectant widow,' and a visual gag involving a fabricated video depicting the First Lady and her son Barron. Trump vehemently condemned these jokes as hateful and corrosive, accusing Kimmel of using his platform to spread negativity and deepen political polarization.

He further accused Kimmel of hiding behind the protection of ABC, suggesting the network actively enables his 'atrocious behavior.

' The former president's statements were delivered through a series of posts on his social media platform, amplifying his message directly to his supporters. He also pointed to Kimmel's past statements regarding gun violence, suggesting a hypocrisy in condemning potential threats while simultaneously engaging in what he perceives as inflammatory rhetoric. This is not an isolated incident; Trump and Kimmel have a long-standing history of public disagreements.

However, the recent escalation is particularly charged due to the alleged attempted security breach. Trump's supporters have echoed his sentiments, calling for Kimmel's removal from television. Kimmel, in response, has defended his jokes as satire and dismissed Trump's accusations as an overreaction. He pointed out that his comments were intended as lighthearted roasts and did not constitute a call to violence.

He also suggested that the former president should address the issue of hateful rhetoric within his own sphere of influence. The situation has sparked a broader debate about the boundaries of political satire and the potential consequences of inflammatory language in the current media landscape. The incident also raises questions about the responsibility of media organizations in providing a platform for potentially divisive content and the role of public figures in shaping public discourse.

The First Lady also released a statement condemning Kimmel's behavior and calling for ABC to take action





YahooSG / 🏆 3. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Jimmy Kimmel ABC White House Correspondents' Dinner Political Satire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Threatens Iranian Port Blockade Amid Rising Oil Prices and Stalled NegotiationsUS President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a blockade of Iranian ports to force Tehran to dismantle its nuclear program, escalating tensions and driving up oil prices. Negotiations remain stalled, and the economic impact on Iran and the wider region is growing.

Read more »

Former FBI Chief Comey Charged with Threatening Trump, Released on BailJames Comey, former director of the FBI, has been charged with allegedly threatening former US President Donald Trump in a social media post. He was released after appearing in court and is expected to fight the charges, arguing the prosecution is vindictive. The case stems from an Instagram post with a coded message interpreted as a threat.

Read more »

Suspect in Trump Shooting Took Mirror Selfie Moments Before Attack, DOJ RevealsNew evidence released by the Department of Justice shows Cole Tomas Allen taking a mirror selfie with weapons shortly before attempting to assassinate President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The suspect is accused of meticulously planning the attack and poses a significant danger to the community.

Read more »

President Trump Hosts King Charles III at Lavish State DinnerPresident Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla to a State Dinner at the White House, featuring a guest list comprised of business leaders, media personalities, and members of the Trump family.

Read more »

Details Emerge in Alleged Trump Assassination AttemptThe Department of Justice released documents detailing the alleged assassination attempt against President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, including information about the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, his preparation, and the events of the night.

Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel’s job threatened as Trump calls on ABC to fire him ‘soon’ABC has been under pressure since Kimmel made a ‘widow’ joke about Melania Trump during Thursday’s broadcast of his eponymous late night show, days before a ...

Read more »