President Trump called pre-election GDP figures fake and demanded an investigation into a routine upward revision to 4.3%, as voters cited economic discontent in midterm losses.

President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded an investigation into a routine revision of US economic growth figures, accusing his own Commerce Department of purposely issuing incorrect data before the midterm elections.

The revision raised third-quarter GDP growth to 4.3 per cent from a previous estimate of 3.4 per cent. The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis published the updated estimate on Wednesday. The agency said the growth primarily reflected an acceleration in investment and an upturn in government spending that were partly offset by a downturn in exports.

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Trump Accuses Commerce Department Of Fake Numbers

Trump called the revision a massive, and purposeful, error and linked it to Republican losses in the Nov 3 midterm elections that gave Democrats control of both houses of Congress. In a post on his Truth Social network, he wrote that the real numbers published before the election were fake and a correction was issued yesterday. Why wasn't the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation, Trump said.

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He also posted a lengthy Thanksgiving message attacking perceived enemies and critics of his White House makeover. I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, Trump wrote. He added that it was a record setting error, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated. The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government was largely closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Bureau of Economic Analysis routinely updates its economic data to improve accuracy, and those updates occur on a pre-scheduled basis without regard to the political calendar. Trump has repeatedly sought to undermine trust in economic data that fails to match his claims of a historic boom.

Trump Previously Fired Labour Statistics Chief

In August 2025, he fired the head of the Bureau of Labour Statistics after a weak jobs report showed only 73,000 jobs added in July 2025 and 258,000 fewer jobs added in May and June than previously reported. Trump called that report phony and rigged. His latest complaint concerns data that showed the economy was robust despite headwinds, mainly on the back of an AI boom. But voters do not share the president's belief that the economy is strong.

In the midterms, 76 per cent described economic conditions as not so good or poor, according to the AP Voter Poll. About two-thirds of voters said Trump's own policies had fuelled inflation. The president ignored that the same federal agency on Wednesday also reported that a key measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index, accelerated to an annual pace of 3.8 per cent in October.

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Trump Attacks Norms Amid Midterm Losses

Throughout his two presidencies, the 80-year-old Trump has repeatedly attacked political, legal and economic norms that have long underpinned US democracy. Democrats won control of Congress as voters hammered Trump's Republicans over economic headwinds sparked by the Iran war and the president's tariffs. The row adds to Trump's unproven election claims after the midterm losses.