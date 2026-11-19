US President Donald Trump outlines challenges in achieving a nuclear weapons agreement following talks with Chinese and Russian leaders, highlighting psychological hurdles in disarmament.

US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that reaching a mutual agreement to limit nuclear weapons is a highly difficult task, yet he remains committed to pursuing the goal after recent discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia n President Vladimir Putin.

The comments came as Trump was traveling back to Washington from a trilateral summit held in China. He described the nuclear limitation concept as something he supports, but emphasized that the mechanics of such negotiations present significant obstacles for the US President.

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Core Challenges in Nuclear Negotiations

Trump explained to Reuters by phone that while he appreciates the idea of limiting nuclear arsenals, the actual process is extremely complex. He noted that convincing nations to reduce their stockpiles involves deep psychological barriers that make simple agreements difficult to finalize.

The President highlighted that China is currently reluctant to engage in direct talks about nuclear weapon caps. This hesitation exists despite Beijing accelerating its nuclear buildup to align with the established dominance of the Russian and American nuclear forces.

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Stakeholder Positions on Disarmament

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed agreement with Trump regarding the general principle of limiting nuclear weapons. However, Xi remains cautious about committing to specific reduction targets due to the strategic implications of possessing a large arsenal.

Trump pointed out the difficulty involved in asking a nation with four thousand nuclear weapons to surrender half of its inventory. He described this as a hard psychological step for any leader to take, regardless of their personal agreement with the concept of disarmament.

Trump indicated that he would continue to raise the issue of nuclear limitations in future diplomatic engagements. He believes that such measures should ultimately be implemented, even if the path to achieving them is fraught with geopolitical and psychological challenges.

Impact on Global Security and Future Talks

The reluctance of China to address nuclear caps directly complicates US efforts to establish a three-way framework for arms control. Trump's priority during his trip was to initiate these specific discussions, but the divergent stances of the involved nations pose a significant barrier.

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The President's acknowledgment of the difficulty signals that any future agreement will require extensive negotiation and likely phased approaches. Maintaining dialogue remains crucial as global nuclear dynamics continue to evolve amid shifting strategic priorities.