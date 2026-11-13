Trump Endorses Tim Cook to Replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia After Espionage Controversy

US President Donald Trump said Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia after Huang resigned over affair claims, including one involving an alleged Chinese spy. Trump praised both men, but his intervention raised questions about what he knew and when, after reports he was briefed by Marco Rubio in May. Cook remains close to Trump after Apple promised US$600 billion in US investment, while Nvidia stays central to the AI race.

US President Donald Trump said on Nov 12 that former Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia, after Huang resigned over affair claims, including one involving an alleged Chinese spy.

Trump praised both men, but his intervention raised questions about what he knew and when, after reports he was briefed by Marco Rubio in May. Cook remains close to Trump after Apple promised US$600 billion in US investment, while Nvidia stays central to the AI race.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns After Revelations of Affairs With Two Employees, Including Alice Huang

Now that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - Tim Cook of Apple, Trump said on his Truth Social network. A Legend replaces a Legend, he added. Trump has no formal say in who should run chip giant Nvidia, which is at the centre of the AI revolution, but his extraordinary intervention underscores his close ties to both Huang and Cook.

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Huang's Close Ties With Trump

During his second presidency, Trump has treated Nvidia co-founder Huang as a close adviser, even bringing him on board Air Force One for a state visit to China in May. Huang is one of Trump's closest allies in Silicon Valley, and the relationship between the two dates to at least 2025.

Over the past two years, Huang has repeatedly voiced support for the administration's agenda and become a regular presence in Washington as Nvidia sought to sell advanced chips to the Chinese market. After allegations emerged about Huang's ties to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, Trump this week defended the Nvidia boss and said he had no idea Alice Huang was allegedly spying for Beijing.

Trump Defends Huang Amid Scandal

Trump added that Jensen Huang, who is not related to Alice Huang, was suffering greatly and described the Taiwanese-born tech boss as an amazing guy. Trump said on Monday that he had spoken to Huang and the CEO told him that he did not know the woman linked to him was allegedly a spy.

Huang resigned as CEO and a member of the board on Thursday after reports said he had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing. Nvidia has announced that chief financial officer. The New York Times reported earlier this week that Trump was informed about the allegations by Secretary of State Marco Rubio aboard Air Force One in May, shortly before picking up Huang in Alaska for the flight to Beijing.

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Cook's Deepening Relationship With Trump

Cook - who stood down as Apple CEO in September 2026 after a 15-year stint and remains executive chair of its board of directors - is another of the tech titans who have swarmed around the White House since Trump's return. In August 2025, Cook appeared in the Oval Office with Trump to announce that Apple would increase its investments in the United States to US$600 billion (S$770 billion), as Trump threatened huge tariffs on tech products made abroad.

He also brought one of the flashy presents that Trump loves - a custom-engraved glass piece made by iPhone glassmaker Corning, set in a 24-carat gold base. Last year, Cook presented Trump with a custom US-made plaque mounted on a 24-carat gold stand commemorating Apple's American Manufacturing Program, after saying it would invest an additional US$100 billion in domestic manufacturing.

The gift helped smooth relations between Cook and Trump, who had repeatedly criticised Apple in the past for not manufacturing its iPhones in the United States. Cook also accompanied Trump to China in May, and both he and Huang attended the lavish state banquet that the US president held at the White House for Xi in September.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Apple CEO Tim Cook arrive for the meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and US business representatives, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14, 2026.