US, Russian, Ukrainian Officials Hold First Peace Talks in Nine Months in Abu Dhabi

US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi mark the first Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations since February, with US envoys citing narrowed gaps but deep divisions remaining on territory and security.

US-brokered peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, the first such meeting since February, as President Donald Trump's envoys launched a new push to end the war.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting as very productive, without giving details. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the talks constructive and quite substantive, covering humanitarian and security issues. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, led the American delegation. Russia's team was headed by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin, while Ukraine's delegation was led by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

Also read Zelensky Says Battlefield Successes Strengthen Ukraine's Negotiation Position Ahead of Abu Dhabi Talks

The Ukrainian side also included Kyrylo Budanov, Zelenskiy's chief of staff, and David Arakhamia, head of the Ukrainian parliament's majority faction. Speaking after the first day, Kushner said recent US contacts with both sides had really identified and narrowed the gaps. He wrote on X that the US side was working to end the war and establish the security arrangements necessary for a sovereign, secure and prosperous Ukraine and lasting peace across Europe.

Addressing reporters in Denmark, Zelenskiy said he was pleased with messages from the two US envoys. I see changes. I am very happy about what I hear, he said, adding that prisoner of war release is a priority. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said it was too early to assess the meeting ahead of a second day of talks on Wednesday.

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Moscow Favours European Security Framework First

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov underlined Moscow's preference for negotiating a broad European security framework before tackling the specifics of the war. The idea of defining clear parameters for a future security architecture, and only then moving on to resolving the actual Russia-Ukraine conflict, is absolutely reasonable, he told reporters. Lavrov again rejected a truce, saying Europeans were trying to buy breathing space for Ukraine. Zelenskiy said he had deep reservations about proposals for a new security architecture.

We are all very cautious with this topic because nobody really understands 100 per cent what they want, he said. Everybody is ready for dialogue.

First, stop the war in Ukraine. Second, security guarantees for Ukraine.

Third, maybe some dialogue about the topic of security in Europe, in the world. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that wider security talks should only follow a ceasefire in Ukraine. Before the main meeting, Ukrainians met separately with European, NATO and EU representatives, as well as the two American envoys, Kushner and Witkoff. France said there could be no lasting peace in Ukraine without addressing European security, requiring European involvement.

Rubio, speaking in Paris, said the US aimed to expand the trilateral talks to include Europe at some point. Russia had made clear it did not see a place for Europeans at the meeting with Ukrainians and Americans. Despite public optimism from Trump, the warring sides remain far apart on terms for a possible settlement, more than four and a half years after Russia's full-scale invasion. Russian forces control about a fifth of Ukraine.

Warring Sides Remain Far Apart on Settlement

Other issues include future security guarantees, which both sides want, and Moscow's demands that Ukraine adopt neutral status and not join NATO. Trump has intensified pressure on Kyiv, saying it is time for Ukraine to end the war or face a very bad thing. Last week he said the war was close to being settled in a big beautiful agreement, but he has frequently predicted breakthroughs that have not materialised.

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On the eve of the talks, Trump said Washington saw a very strong inclination towards ending the war, with both sides tired of fighting. After meeting privately with Putin's envoy last week at the White House, Trump predicted a peace deal could emerge soon.

However, there has been no public sign that Putin is willing to drop his insistence that Ukraine surrender the entire eastern region of Donbas before a peace deal can be struck. Zelenskiy has refused to hand over land his forces have died defending. Zelenskiy said Ukraine's leverage was increasing due to recent battlefield performance, including retaking some territory in Donetsk, a coal-mining area of the Donbas.

Zelenskiy Claims Strengthening Negotiating Position

Ukrainian forces are currently genuinely strengthening Ukraine's negotiating position, he said in his nightly video address on Monday, claiming Russia was suffering record losses, an assertion disputed by Moscow. A US official told Reuters that US negotiators believe Zelenskiy and Putin may be willing to compromise on territory, each ceding a little. Under the proposed deal, Ukraine would get an end to the war, security guarantees and a roadmap to EU accession.

A senior Ukrainian official strongly denied any such concessions would be considered, saying territory could be discussed only at the leaders' level and only with appropriate security guarantees. Russian front-line advances have slowed to a virtual halt this year, but Moscow has been pounding Ukrainian cities and energy facilities, while Ukraine has stepped up attacks on oil refineries and other infrastructure deep inside Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told Reuters he had urged Rubio to accelerate deliveries of interceptors as Russia ramps up attacks on energy targets. In a separate development, European governments have mostly shunned contact with Putin during the war, though Finnish and Norwegian leaders held a call with him on October 27 that drew criticism from some European peers.

A source in the Russian delegation said Russia believed the main thrust of the talks would be hammering out key elements of a new post-war security framework for Europe.