Trump Expects Trilateral Meetings With Xi and Putin at APEC Summit to Discuss Ukraine and Iran

President Trump anticipates meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming APEC summit in Shenzhen. The leaders plan to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, addressing Iran-related conflicts, and pursuing denuclearization efforts.

President Donald Trump stated on Sunday, November 8, that he expects to hold meetings with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in China next week.

The summit is scheduled to take place from November 18 to 19 in Shenzhen, a major technology hub in southern China. Speaking to reporters before departing Florida for Washington, the President outlined the potential agenda for these high-stakes diplomatic encounters. He emphasized that the discussions would likely cover critical global security issues, specifically mentioning efforts to end the war in Iran and the broader topic of denuclearization. The meeting is not merely a formality but a substantive diplomatic event.

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Trump Outlines APEC Summit Agenda

Trump noted that he has been engaging in extensive conversations regarding these matters. He described the prospective dialogue with the two leaders as interesting and significant for global stability. In a separate interview with CBS's 60 Minutes program, Trump provided further insight into the geopolitical landscape. He expressed confidence that a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine is imminent.

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He claimed that he believes the United States is very close to finalizing a deal that would end Russia's long-running war. However, the specifics of such an agreement remain unclear. When pressed on the details, Trump offered no concrete terms. He did, however, hint at significant territorial or political changes for the region.

He suggested that the agreement would result in Ukraine taking a little bit of a different shape than it currently does. This proposed trilateral dynamic has been building for some time. Reports indicate that Trump previously expressed openness to three-way arms control talks with Xi and Putin back in October. These earlier discussions were expected to focus heavily on denuclearization protocols and mutual security guarantees.

The Wall Street Journal has also reported on the strategic positioning of these meetings. According to their reporting, President Putin has pitched the idea of using this trilateral meeting as a platform. The goal would be to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine through direct dialogue at the APEC summit. The setting of Shenzhen adds a layer of economic significance to the political talks.

As a center for technology and trade, the city serves as a backdrop for discussions that could reshape international relations. The convergence of economic leadership with hard security issues underscores the complexity of the summit. Trump reiterated that while denuclearization is a key topic, it is not the only one on the table. The agenda is broad, encompassing multiple conflicts and diplomatic challenges.

Stakes of Ukraine and Iran Talks

The administration is actively working to address these issues through direct engagement with world leaders. The anticipation surrounding these meetings reflects the high stakes involved. A potential deal on Ukraine could alter the course of the conflict in Eastern Europe. Similarly, progress on Iran and denuclearization could impact global energy markets and security architectures.

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As the date of the summit approaches, the international community watches closely. The statements made by the President in Florida have set high expectations for the outcomes. Whether these meetings will yield tangible results remains to be seen. The travel to China marks a significant step in Trump's diplomatic calendar.

It demonstrates a continued effort to engage with major powers directly. The hope is that these personal interactions will bridge gaps that bilateral talks have failed to resolve. Critics and supporters alike are analyzing the potential implications. The suggestion of a changed shape for Ukraine has drawn particular attention.

China's Role in Negotiations

It implies significant concessions or territorial adjustments that would need to be agreed upon by all parties involved. The role of China in these discussions is also pivotal. Xi Jinping's participation signals Beijing's interest in regional stability. His engagement could provide leverage in negotiations with both Moscow and Washington.

Ultimately, the APEC summit serves as a critical juncture. It brings together leaders from across the Asia-Pacific and beyond. The discussions on Iran, Ukraine, and denuclearization will likely define the geopolitical tone for the coming months. Trump's confidence in nearing a deal suggests a breakthrough may be imminent.

However, the lack of specific details leaves room for skepticism. The coming weeks will reveal whether these diplomatic efforts translate into concrete peace agreements.