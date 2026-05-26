Trump Eyes Abraham Accords Expansion As Iran-U.S. Talks Advance

US President Donald Trump has added a new condition to potential peace talks between Iran and the US - more countries must join the Abraham Accords during Trump's first term in office, to normalize ties between Middle Eastern countries and Israel.

US President Donald Trump has added a new condition to potential peace talks between Iran and the US - more countries must join the Abraham Accords during Trump's first term in office, in order to normalize ties between Middle East ern countries and Israel .

The Abraham Accords are a series of US-brokered agreements aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and several Muslim-majority nations. Talks are currently underway, and various countries have been discussing efforts to end the war with Iran.

However, the ongoing instability in Sudan has delayed the formalization of its ties with Israel, and Saudi Arabia's insistence on the creation of a path towards an independent Palestinian state has stalled efforts to get the country on board. Despite the delays, various progress has been made in the Middle East, with direct flights between Israel and Morocco commencing in 2021, and Bahrain's Gulf Air launching direct flights to Tel Aviv in the same year.

Trade between Israel and Arab countries of the Middle East increased by 234% in the first seven months of 2021, according to the Abraham Accords Peace Institute. Israel and the UAE have since developed close economic and security ties, including defense cooperation and a free trade pact





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