Trump Eyes Wide-Ranging Diplomatic Push at G7 Summit and in Middle East

US President Donald Trump is set for a busy diplomatic stretch, including the G7 summit in France and meetings with Middle Eastern and European leaders. The agenda covers the economy, AI, supply chains, and Ukraine aid, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to engage in a series of high-level diplomatic meetings during the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, alongside planned engagements in the Middle East .

The summit, set for June 15 to 17 in Evian-les-Bains, will bring together leaders from the world's major advanced economies. According to senior US officials, Trump intends to discuss a broad agenda with his counterparts, focusing on shared global challenges such as economic growth, supply chain resilience, illegal migration, and artificial intelligence. A key component of his discussions will center on bolstering the supply chain for critical minerals essential for advanced technologies.

Prior to the G7, Trump is slated to meet separately with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, France, and India. He will also attend a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles. These diplomatic efforts unfold against a complex geopolitical backdrop. In Ukraine, Russian advances have reportedly slowed, a development described by one official as gains having "more or less stopped.

" This shift intensifies Ukraine's urgent appeal for continued and increased military funding from its allies. While no formal bilateral meeting is scheduled between Trump and Zelenskyy, the possibility of a sideline encounter remains, reflecting the nuanced and at times volatile history between the two leaders since Trump's return to the White House in early 2025.

The summit also presents an opportunity for Trump to interact with several European leaders with whom he has maintained a contentious relationship, marked by disagreements over trade policies, tariffs, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and NATO commitments. Beyond the European theater, Trump's itinerary includes significant Middle Eastern diplomacy. He is set to meet with regional leaders from Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE, nations that play pivotal roles in regional stability and energy security.

This flurry of activity, which includes an unusual weekend appearance at a White House mixed martial arts event before his departure, underscores a demanding travel schedule. The diplomatic landscape is further complicated by the persistent volatility in the Middle East, with new military action reported near the Strait of Hormuz and an anticipated push for an Iran peace deal, adding layers of urgency to his regional consultations.

Trump's combined engagements aim to reinforce alliances, assert American leadership on economic and tech policy, and navigate the intersecting crises in Ukraine and the Middle East





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G7 Summit Donald Trump Diplomacy Ukraine NATO Trade Middle East Emmanuel Macron Volodymyr Zelenskyy

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