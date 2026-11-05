Trump Faces Midterm Defeat but Retains Foreign Policy Leeway

President Trump's party loses Congress in the Nov 5 election, yet he keeps commander-in-chief powers over Iran and Ukraine amid rising domestic scrutiny.

President Donald Trump's political standing in Washington has significantly diminished following the Republican Party's substantial electoral defeat in the midterm elections held on Tuesday, November 5. The outcome has handed control of both chambers of Congress to the Democratic Party, setting the stage for intensified legislative oversight and a more hostile environment for the administration's domestic agenda during the final two years of his presidency. While Democrats aim to curb domestic policy initiatives and scrutinize executive decisions, the president retains broad constitutional authority over foreign affairs and military operations, particularly regarding ongoing conflicts with Iran, Israel, Ukraine, and China. Analysts suggest the central question is whether Trump will feel chastened by the electorate's backlash or emboldened to pursue dramatic legacy-building actions on the global stage.

Domestic Setback and Legislative Checks

The election results reflect a clear voter rejection of the party's handling of the eight-month-long conflict with Iran, which has contributed to rising gasoline prices and a decline in the president's approval ratings. Democratic lawmakers, including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, have declared a mandate to check what they describe as chaos in domestic and international policy. Schumer stated that the party intends to end the war with Iran and restore checks and balances that were allegedly surrendered by Republicans. The incoming Democratic majority possesses significant tools to block domestic legislation, confirm or reject nominees, and control federal funding, which could effectively stall parts of the administration's domestic goals.

Also read Elon Musk Suffers Major Political Losses After Republican Midterm Defeat

Commander-in-Chief Powers Remain Intact

Despite the political shift in Washington, legal experts and foreign policy analysts emphasize that a Democratic Congress has limited capacity to stop military operations initiated by the president. William Wechsler of the Atlantic Council noted that while Democrats can obstruct domestic policy, they lack the power to prevent Trump from exercising his traditional powers as commander-in-chief. This structural reality means that the administration can continue its current course in regions like the Middle East and Eastern Europe without direct congressional approval for military engagement. The White House has maintained that foreign policy decisions are not driven by politics but by a commitment to restoring American strength and prioritizing national interests on the global stage.

Iran Conflict and Potential Escalation

The intractable war with Iran remains the most urgent and contentious issue facing the administration, with Trump acknowledging that the conflict contributed to his party's loss of both chambers. Despite the electoral punishment, Trump insisted on Wednesday that he has no regrets about attacking the Islamic Republic, arguing it is essential to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iranian leaders have celebrated the Republican losses as a sign of humiliation for the president, yet sources familiar with White House deliberations suggest that Trump may still consider launching new rounds of airstrikes. The situation is complicated by the fact that Trump now faces minimal political risk at home, as he has lost the leverage of a supportive Congress and the threat of primary challenges in his final years in office.

Advertisement

Risk of Unilateral Action and Regional Instability

Experts warn that Trump's impulsiveness could lead to further instability, potentially targeting other nations such as Cuba, which is currently under an oil blockade and subject to repeated threats. Laura Blumenfeld of Johns Hopkins University cautioned that cornered presidents may resort to unilateral use of force abroad to project strength. In the context of Iran, the administration faces a difficult triad of options: escalating military strikes, seeking a negotiated exit, or maintaining the current tense stalemate that keeps global energy prices high. Sina Toossi, an Iran specialist, argued that escalation offers no clear path to victory and risks exacerbating the economic grievances that drove voters to punish Republicans in this election.

Shifts in Party Dynamics and Ukraine Aid

Internal dissent within the Republican Party is becoming more visible, with Vice President JD Vance distancing himself from Trump's Iran policy on Wednesday. Vance questioned the strategic value of the conflict and explicitly blamed it for the electoral wipeout, highlighting a fracture within the MAGA movement where some followers are upset about the break from the 2024 campaign promise to avoid foreign interventions. Meanwhile, the incoming Democratic majority plans to revive support for Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian invasion for four and a half years. Democrats hope to build a bipartisan coalition for new aid packages that could withstand a potential veto, particularly as Trump has halted direct assistance and lifted sanctions on Russian diesel exports, drawing criticism even from some within his own party.