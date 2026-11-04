Trump Grants Visa to Ghanaian Mother to Attend Son's Funeral in New York

Doris Adu Gyamfi, mother of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong who was fatally shot in the Bronx on October 29, departed Ghana for the United States on November 4 after President Donald Trump intervened to grant her a visa following a request from New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Doris Adu Gyamfi, the mother of a Ghana ian teenager who was fatally shot in New York, departed for the United States on Wednesday after President Donald Trump intervened to grant her a visa to attend her son's funeral.

She left from Accra International Airport in Accra, Ghana, on November 4, 2026, embracing relatives before her departure to join other family members in mourning. Her son, Javits Frimpong, was a 15-year-old from Ghana. He was fatally shot by unidentified assailants on October 29 in the Bronx, New York, while on his way to school, according to a statement issued on October 30 by Ghana's Foreign Ministry. The killing has drawn attention in both Ghana and the United States.

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Trump Grants Visa For Mother

Frimpong was living with his father after moving to the United States from Ghana last year, the Associated Press has reported. His mother remained in Ghana, and his death left the family separated by an ocean as they sought to arrange his funeral. Trump's intervention to grant the boy's mother a visa followed a phone call with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who requested his help to allow her to attend her son's funeral with relatives.

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The visa approval cleared the way for her to travel to the United States for the services. Speaking to foreign affairs officials who accompanied her to the airport, Adu Gyamfi said, I want justice for my son. That's all. She also told them that she had hoped her son would study to become a doctor after moving to the United States.

Ghana has called for a thorough investigation into the killing and urged New York authorities to bring those responsible to justice. New York police are investigating the killing, according to local media reports. The case has highlighted concerns about gun violence in New York City and the circumstances that led to the death of a young student who had recently arrived from Ghana.

Shooting Happened On Way To School

The shooting occurred while Frimpong was on his way to school, according to the account provided by Ghana's Foreign Ministry. Adu Gyamfi's departure from Accra on Wednesday marked the culmination of urgent diplomatic and political contacts between New York City, the Trump administration, and Ghanaian officials. Her embrace with relatives at the airport came shortly before she boarded a flight to the United States.

The involvement of President Trump and Mayor Mamdani underscores the attention the case has received at the highest levels of government. The visa grant allowed Adu Gyamfi to travel despite what would ordinarily be a lengthy application process. Ghana's Foreign Ministry statement, issued a day after the October 29 shooting, confirmed the identity and age of the victim and the circumstances of the attack.

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It described Frimpong as a 15-year-old from Ghana who was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in the Bronx. The Associated Press reported that Frimpong had moved to the United States from Ghana last year and was living with his father at the time of his death. That detail has been widely cited in coverage of the case. Adu Gyamfi's comments at the airport reflected both her grief and her demand for accountability.

Ghana Urges Investigation Into Killing

She told officials she wanted justice for her son, a statement that has resonated amid calls from Ghana for a thorough investigation. Ghanaian authorities have urged New York officials to ensure that those responsible for the killing are identified and brought to justice. The New York Police Department is investigating the shooting, according to local media reports. The case continues to develop as investigators work to identify the assailants and determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Frimpong's family in both Ghana and the United States is preparing for his funeral.